Inilah Jadwal Siaran Langsung Sepak Bola Akhir Pekan Ini

Jadwal siaran langsung sepak bola akhir pekan ini. Sabtu, 21 Januari 2017 Premier League Liverpool vs Swansea City, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 19.30 WIB

GEOFF CADDICK/AFP
Para pemain Liverpool bersuka cita seusai Roberto Firmino (kedua dari kiri), membobol gawang Swansea City dalam laga Premier League di Stadion Liberty, Sabtu (1/10/2016). 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID-Jadwal siaran langsung sepak bola akhir pekan ini.

Sabtu, 21 Januari 2017

Premier League
Liverpool vs Swansea City, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 19.30 WIB
Middlesbrough vs West Ham United, MNC TV pukul 22.00 WIB
Stoke City vs Manchester United, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 22.00 WIB
Crystal Palace vs Everton, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 22.00 WIB

Divisi Championship
Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 19.30 WIB

La Liga
Espanyol vs Granada, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 19.00 WIB
Real Madrid vs Malaga, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 22.15 WIB

Bundesliga
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim, Fox Sports 2 pukul 21.30 WIB
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund, Fox Sports 1 pukul 21.30 WIB
Wolfsburg vs Hamburg, Fox Sports Play pukul 21.30 WIB

Minggu, 22 Januari 2017

Premier League
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, BeIn Sport 1/ RCTI pukul 00.30 WIB
Southampton vs Leicester City, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 19.00 WIB
Arsenal vs Burnley, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 21.15 WIB
Chelsea vs Hull City, BeIn Sport 1 / RCTI pukul 23.30 WIB

Divisi Championship
Barnsley vs Leeds United, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 00.30 WIB

La Liga
Deportivo Alaves vs Leganes, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 00.30 WIB
Villarreal vs Valencia, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 02.45 WIB
Osasuna vs Sevilla, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 18.00 WIB
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 22.15 WIB

Tags
Jadwal Siaran Bola
Liga Inggris
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Kompas.com
