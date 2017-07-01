Adele Batalkan Dua Konser Gara-gara Pita Suaranya Rusak

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID-Vokalis Adele (29) terpaksa harus membatalkan dua penampilannya di Wembley Stadium, Inggris, akhir pekan ini, 1-2 Juli. Hal ini dikarenakan pita suaranya sedang dalam kondisi tidak baik.

Merespon hal tersebut, pelantun “Hello” ini pun mengungkapkan isi hatinya lewat akun Twitter miliknya.

Ia menulis, "I don't know how to start this. The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. To come home to such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off but did has blown me away”.

"However I've struggled vocally both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat, especially last night,” sambungnya.

Adele juga menulis bahwa ia sempat pergi ke dokter tenggorokan, karena suaranya sempat habis. Rupanya, pita suaranya rusak. Dokter pun menyarankan dirinya untuk tidak tampil dalam konsernya. Tentu, hal itu membuat Adele sangat patah hati.

Meksi sudah diberi perawatan untuk memerbaiki kondisinya, tetap sajaAdele tidak bisa menjalani dua konser terakhir dalam gelaran tur album 25 miliknya tersebut.

Selanjutnya, Adele kembali menulis bahwa tadinya ia sempat berpikir untuk menjalani satu konser saja, yakni pada Sabtu (1/7/2017). Namun, ia mengurungkan niatnya itu.

"I've considered doing Saturday night's show but highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way. I'm so desperate to do them that I've considered miming. Just to be in front of you and be with you,” tulisAdele.

“But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you It wouldn't be the real me up there. I'm sorry. I'm sorry for your disappointment,” lanjutnya.

Istri dari Simon Konecki ini memang sangat menyayangkan bahwa dua konsernya harus dibatalkan.

Apalagi, ia merasa tur dunianya merupakan tonggak sejarah sepanjang kariernya sebagai penyanyi.

"Who the f**k cancels a show at Wembley Stadium!? To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling wo get my head around and I wish that I wasn't having to write this. I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year," terang pelantun “All I Ask” ini.

"To not be able to finish it is something I'm really struggling to come to terms with. It's as if my whole career has been building up to these 4 shows,” katanya lagi.

Adele pun menutup ungkapan hatinya dengan informasi soal pengembalian uang bagi para penggemar yang sudah membeli tiket konsernya, andai konsernya tak bisa dijadwal ulang.

“I'm writing this as the decision has just this moment been made, so I don't have any other, but of course refunds will be available if the shows can't be rescheduled. There will be more information over the next few days. I'm sorry, I'm devastated,” pungkasnya.