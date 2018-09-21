Sophia Latjuba Ucapkan Selamat Ultah Eva Celia, Netizen Terkejut Tahu Usianya: Natural Beauty!

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Jumat 21 September 2018, menjadi hari spesial untuk putri Sophia Latjuba, Eva Celia.

Sebab, buah hati dalam pernikahannya dengan Indra Lesmana ini sedang berulang tahun.

Lewat caption di unggahan Instagram, Sophie mengaku bahagia memiliki anak seperti Eva.

Eva membuat Sophie bangga lewat pemikiran yang kritis juga hati yang penuh cinta.

Selain itu, Sophie mengaku kalau Eva bisa menjadi teman terbaik dalam hidupnya.

Hal ini membuat mantan kekasih Ariel Noah tersebut terus berusaha untuk menjadi ibu yang lebih baik di setiap waktunya.

"To my first Virgo, my first born baby girl with all those super powers: Happy 26th!

Words can’t describe how much I enjoyed our 26 years journey together. From the second you landed in my tummy until now, it’s been a roller coaster ride, and I can’t thank you enough for constantly making me such a proud mother. Thank you for always being such a feisty and critical young lady, a sensitive, intelligent, witty and loving soul who constantly both wants to change this world and kick it in its rear end at the same time.

Thank you for being my best friend, the girl I can laugh with about people’s utmost idiocy, who shares my dark sense of humor, the girl who I can be both optimistic and cranky with, the girl who makes me thrive to become a better person and mother.

Always, always be proud of what and who you are and know that I always have your back. Is it gonna be awesome? Hell yeah! You are GOLD!

To the moon and back!

Photographed by @dimas.djay for #barefaceProject#proudmom" tulis Sophia.

