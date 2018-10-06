Liga Inggris
VIDEO LIVE STREAMING MU Vs Newcastle Tonton Pakai Ponsel Pukul 23.30 WIB - MU Wajib Menang
Video live streaming MU vs Newcastle dapat disaksikan melalui ponsel lewat aplikasi video portal
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Pertandingan Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United akan digelar pada Sabtu (6/10/2018).
Video live streaming MU vs Newcastle dapat disaksikan pakai ponsel lewat aplikasi video portal milik Telkomsel, MAXstream, yang bekerja sama dengan beIN Sports.
Cara menonton MU vs Newcastle'>video live streaming MU vs Newcastle pakai ponsel dapat dilihat pada akhir artikel ini.
Pertandingan MU vs Newcastle yang menjadi laga pekan kedelapan Premier League 2018/2019, akan berlangsung mulai pukul 23.30 WIB.
Jelang laga tersebut, pelatih Manchester United, Jose Mourinho menjadi sorotan.
Hal itu tak lepas dari hasil buruk yang dialami Setan Merah sejak awal musim.
Manchester United wajib menang saat menjamu Newcastle United di Old Trafford.
Kalau tidak, rekor buruk yang dialami Setan Merah tiga tahun silam bakal terulang.
Manchester United bertindak sebagai tuan rumah, dalam lanjutan Premier League atau Liga Inggris pekan kedelapan kontra Newcastle United.
Baca: LIVE STREAMING MU Vs Newcastle - Tonton Live Streaming Pakai Ponsel Mulai Pukul 23.30 WIB
Baca: TONTON LIVE STREAMING Pakai Ponsel - Live Streaming MU Vs Newcastle Mulai Pukul 23.30 WIB
Pasukan Jose Mourinho menanggung modal empat partai terakhir tanpa kemenangan di berbagai ajang.
video live streaming MU vs Newcastle
pakai ponsel
Manchester United
Newcastle United
MU vs Newcastle
-
TONTON LIVE STREAMING Pakai Ponsel - Live Streaming MU Vs Newcastle Mulai Pukul 23.30 WIB
-
JADWAL LIVE RCTI Liverpool Vs Manchester City Pukul 22.30 WIB - Juergen Klopp Pesimistis
-
LIVE STREAMING MU Vs Newcastle - Tonton Live Streaming Pakai Ponsel Mulai Pukul 23.30 WIB
-
Hasil Lengkap dan Klasemen Liga Inggris - City Geser Liverpool dari Puncak, MU Catat Sejarah Buruk
-
SEDANG BERLANGSUNG Live Streaming Chelsea Vs Liverpool Mulai Pukul 23.30 WIB