Liga Inggris

VIDEO LIVE STREAMING MU Vs Newcastle Tonton Pakai Ponsel Pukul 23.30 WIB - MU Wajib Menang

Video live streaming MU vs Newcastle dapat disaksikan melalui ponsel lewat aplikasi video portal

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Pertandingan Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United akan digelar pada Sabtu (6/10/2018).

Video live streaming MU vs Newcastle dapat disaksikan pakai ponsel lewat aplikasi video portal milik Telkomsel, MAXstream, yang bekerja sama dengan beIN Sports.

Cara menonton MU vs Newcastle'>video live streaming MU vs Newcastle pakai ponsel dapat dilihat pada akhir artikel ini.

Pertandingan MU vs Newcastle yang menjadi laga pekan kedelapan Premier League 2018/2019, akan berlangsung mulai pukul 23.30 WIB.

Jelang laga tersebut, pelatih Manchester United, Jose Mourinho menjadi sorotan.

Hal itu tak lepas dari hasil buruk yang dialami Setan Merah sejak awal musim.

Manchester United wajib menang saat menjamu Newcastle United di Old Trafford.

Kalau tidak, rekor buruk yang dialami Setan Merah tiga tahun silam bakal terulang.

Manchester United bertindak sebagai tuan rumah, dalam lanjutan Premier League atau Liga Inggris pekan kedelapan kontra Newcastle United.

Pasukan Jose Mourinho menanggung modal empat partai terakhir tanpa kemenangan di berbagai ajang.

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
