SEDANG BERLANGSUNG LIVE STREAMING Chelsea vs Manchester United, Martial Bikin Gol, Skor 1-1

Liga Inggris
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Laga Chelsea vs Manchester United pada babak kedua masih sama kuat.
Ini setelah Anthony Martial bikin gol pada menit ke 55.
Dengan demikian skor keduanya 1-1.
Sebelumnya pada babak pertama, Chelsea unggul 1-0 atas Manchester United.
Laga pekan ke-9 Liga Inggris ini digelar Stadion Stamford Bridge, London, Inggris, Sabtu (20/10/2018).
Dikutip BolaSport.com dari situs resmi Premier League, Chelseamemang tampil lebih mendominasi.
The Blues memimpin penguasaan bola dengan 63,1 persen.
Dari segi peluang, Chelsea memiliki 7 yang 1 di antaranya mengarah tepat sasaran.
Adapun Manchester United mempunyai 1 kesempatan, tetapi belum menuju ke gawang.
