Liga Inggris

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG LIVE STREAMING Chelsea vs Manchester United, Martial Borong 2 Gol, Skor 1-2
OLI SCARFF/AFP
Anthony Martial 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID -  Manchester United untuk sementara unggul 2-1 atas Chelsea.

Kedua gol diciptakan oleh Anthony Martial pada menit 55' dan 73'.

Sebelumnya pada babak pertama, Chelsea unggul 1-0 atas Manchester United.

Laga pekan ke-9 Liga Inggris  ini digelar  Stadion Stamford Bridge, London, Inggris, Sabtu (20/10/2018).

 Dikutip BolaSport.com dari situs resmi Premier League, Chelseamemang tampil lebih mendominasi.

Manchester United, Ashley Young (kiri), berduel dengan gelandang Chelsea, Eden Hazard, dalam laga Liga Inggris di Stadion Stamford Bridge, London, Inggris pada 20 Oktober 2018." />
Bek Manchester United, Ashley Young (kiri), berduel dengan gelandang Chelsea, Eden Hazard, dalam laga Liga Inggris di Stadion Stamford Bridge, London, Inggris pada 20 Oktober 2018.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP

The Blues memimpin penguasaan bola dengan 63,1 persen.

Dari segi peluang, Chelsea memiliki 7 yang 1 di antaranya mengarah tepat sasaran.

Adapun Manchester United mempunyai 1 kesempatan, tetapi belum menuju ke gawang.

Mengambil inisiatif serangan sejak awal pertandingan, Chelseaberhasil memecahkan kebuntuan pada menit ke-21.

