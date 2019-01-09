Gadget
Deretan HP dengan Kamera Terbaik Rp 2 Jutaan
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Deretan HP dengan kamera terbaik Rp 2 jutaan.
1. Oppo A3S (RAM 2GB/16GB) - Red Rp Rp 1.999.000
Spesifikasi
- Network : 2G, 3G & 4G LTE
- Sim Card: Dual Nano SIM
- Display : 6.2’’ Super Full Screen
- Processor: Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
- RAM: 2 GB
- Internal Memory : 16 GB
- Kamera : Kamera Belakang: 13 MP & Kamera Depan: 8 MP
- Baterai: 4230mAh Long-Lasting Battery
- Berat: 168 gram
2. Moto E4 Plus - Blue Oxford Rp 1.999.000
Spesifikasi
- Network : 2G, 3G & 4G LTE
- SIM : Dual SIM (Nano-SIM)
- OS : Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Display : 5.5 inci (720 x 1280 pixels) IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
- Processor : MT6737 Quad-core 1.3 GHz
- GPU: Mali T720 MP1 650 MHz
- RAM 3 GB
- Internal Memory : 32 GB (MicroSD up to 128 GB)
- Kamera: 13 MP, f/2.0, autofocus, LED flash & Kamera depan 5 MP, f/2.2, 1.4 µm pixel size, LED flash
- GPS : Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
- Wifi : 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
- USB : microUSB v2.0
- Fitur : Fingerprint (front-mounted)
- Baterai: Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh
- Berat: 198 gram
3. Vivo Y71 - Black Rp 2.199.000
Spesifikasi
- Operating System : Android 8.1 Funtouch OS 4.0
- Display : 6.0 inch (1440*720)
- Prosesor : Qualcomm Snapdragon
- RAM : 3GB
- Internal Memory : 32GB
- Camera : Front 5MP & Rear 13MP
- USB
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- FM
- OTG
- Sensor : Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass
- Lokasi : GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS
- Baterai : 3360mAh
- Dimensi : 155.87*75.74*7.8mm
- Weight : 150g
4. OPPO A71 (2018 Edition) - Gold Rp 1.899.000
Spesifikasi
- Network : 2G, 3G & 4G LTE
- SIM Card Type : Dual Nano-SIM Cards
- Operating System : ColorOS 3.1, based on Android 7.1
- Processor : Qualcomm SDM 450
- Display : 5.2 inches TFT
- GPU : Mali-T860 MP2
- RAM : 2GB
- Internal Memory : 16GB
- Camera : Rear Sensor 5-megapixel & Front Sensor : 13-megapixel
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Dimensi : Height 148.1mm x Width 73.8mm x Thickness 7.6mm
- Weight : 137g(with battery)
5. Nokia 5.1 Plus - Black Rp 2.599.000
Fitur utama dari Nokia 5.1 Plus - Black :
MediaTek Helio P60
Display 5.8 inch HD+
RAM 3GB
Internal Memory 32GB
Kamera : Dual Rear Camera 13 MP + 5MP & Front Camera 8MP
USB Type-C
Android Oreo
4G LTE