TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Deretan HP dengan kamera terbaik Rp 2 jutaan.

1. Oppo A3S (RAM 2GB/16GB) - Red Rp Rp 1.999.000

Spesifikasi

- Network : 2G, 3G & 4G LTE

- Sim Card: Dual Nano SIM

- Display : 6.2’’ Super Full Screen

- Processor: Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53

- RAM: 2 GB

- Internal Memory : 16 GB

- Kamera : Kamera Belakang: 13 MP & Kamera Depan: 8 MP

- Baterai: 4230mAh Long-Lasting Battery

- Berat: 168 gram

2. Moto E4 Plus - Blue Oxford Rp 1.999.000

Spesifikasi

- Network : 2G, 3G & 4G LTE

- SIM : Dual SIM (Nano-SIM)

- OS : Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

- Display : 5.5 inci (720 x 1280 pixels) IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

- Processor : MT6737 Quad-core 1.3 GHz

- GPU: Mali T720 MP1 650 MHz

- RAM 3 GB

- Internal Memory : 32 GB (MicroSD up to 128 GB)

- Kamera: 13 MP, f/2.0, autofocus, LED flash & Kamera depan 5 MP, f/2.2, 1.4 µm pixel size, LED flash

- GPS : Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS

- Wifi : 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot

- USB : microUSB v2.0

- Fitur : Fingerprint (front-mounted)

- Baterai: Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh

- Berat: 198 gram

3. Vivo Y71 - Black Rp 2.199.000

Spesifikasi

- Operating System : Android 8.1 Funtouch OS 4.0

- Display : 6.0 inch (1440*720)

- Prosesor : Qualcomm Snapdragon

- RAM : 3GB

- Internal Memory : 32GB

- Camera : Front 5MP & Rear 13MP

- USB

- Wi-Fi

- Bluetooth

- FM

- OTG

- Sensor : Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass

- Lokasi : GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS

- Baterai : 3360mAh

- Dimensi : 155.87*75.74*7.8mm

- Weight : 150g

4. OPPO A71 (2018 Edition) - Gold Rp 1.899.000

Spesifikasi

- Network : 2G, 3G & 4G LTE

- SIM Card Type : Dual Nano-SIM Cards

- Operating System : ColorOS 3.1, based on Android 7.1

- Processor : Qualcomm SDM 450

- Display : 5.2 inches TFT

- GPU : Mali-T860 MP2

- RAM : 2GB

- Internal Memory : 16GB

- Camera : Rear Sensor 5-megapixel & Front Sensor : 13-megapixel

- Battery : 3000 mAh

- Dimensi : Height 148.1mm x Width 73.8mm x Thickness 7.6mm

- Weight : 137g(with battery)

5. Nokia 5.1 Plus - Black Rp 2.599.000

Fitur utama dari Nokia 5.1 Plus - Black :

MediaTek Helio P60

Display 5.8 inch HD+

RAM 3GB

Internal Memory 32GB

Kamera : Dual Rear Camera 13 MP + 5MP & Front Camera 8MP

USB Type-C

Android Oreo

4G LTE