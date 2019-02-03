Liga Inggris

LIVE STREAMING Liga Inggris - Leicester City vs Manchester United Minggu 3 Februari 2019 Malam Ini

Laga antara Leicester City menghadapi Manchester United disiarkan langsung di RCTI dan BeiN Sports 1.

Tribunnews
Laporan Reporter Tribun Lampung Daniel Tri Hardanto

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID, BANDAR LAMPUNG - LIVE STREAMING Liga Inggris - Leicester City vs Manchester United.

Laga Leicester City vs Manchester United ikut meramaikan panasnya atmosfer Liga Inggris pekan ini.

Pertandingan ini juga bisa dinikmati melalui live streaming.

Leicester City vs Manchester United dihelat di King Power, Minggu, 3 Februari 2019, pukul 21.05 WIB.

Hasil dan Klasemen Liga Inggris - Liverpool Ditahan Leicester, Chelsea Hancur Lebur

Kebetulan, kedua tim sama-sama mendapatkan hasil seri pada laga terakhirnya tengah pekan lalu.

Leicester City sukses menahan imbang Liverpool di Anfield dengan skor 1-1.

Sementara Manchester United harus puas berbagi poin saat menjamu Burnley di Old Trafford.

Penulis: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
