Liga Inggris
LIVE STREAMING dan LIVE RCTI Liga Inggris - Duel Atraktif Manchester City vs Chelsea Malam Ini
Laporan Reporter Tribun Lampung Daniel Tri Hardanto
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID, BANDAR LAMPUNG - LIVE STREAMING Liga Inggris - Duel Atraktif Manchester City vs Chelsea Malam Ini.
Duel seru bakal tersaji di Etihad Stadium, saat Manchester City menjamu Chelsea, Minggu, 10 Februari 2019 malam WIB.
Pertandingan Manchester City vs Chelsea disiarkan langsung (live) di RCTI dan Bein Sports 1 mulai pukul 22.30 WIB.
Live Streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea juga dapat ditonton via beinsports.com (berbayar) dan vidio.com premier.
Laga Manchester City vs Chelsea diprediksi berjalan atraktif, mengingat kedua tim sama-sama membutuhkan tiga poin demi misinya masing-masing.
The Citizen, yang menempati peringkat kedua klasemen sementara, mematok target menang demi merebut kembali posisi puncak yang diambil alih Liverpool.
Dengan koleksi 62 poin dari 26 laga, City tertinggal tiga poin dari Si Merah.
Itu setelah Liverpool meraih kemenangan 3-0 atas Bournemouth di Anfield, Sabtu kemarin.
