Live Streaming RCTI Manchester City vs Chelsea - Siaran Langsung Liga Inggris 10 Februari 2019
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Siaran langsung atau live streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea di RCTI Minggu pukul 22.30 WIB.
Manchester City akan menjamu Chelsea pada pekan ke-26 Liga Inggris di Etihad Stadium.
City kini berada di posisi kedua di bawah pemimpin klasemen sementara Liverpool.
City hanya terpaut tiga angka dengan Liverpool yang telah mengumpulkan 65 poin.
The Citizen membutuhkan kemenangan guna menepel ketat Liverpool dalam persaingan gelar juara.
Dalam dua laga terakhir Man City mampu menang beturut-turut.
Skuat Pep Guardiola berhasil mengalahkan Arsenal 3-1 dan Everton 2-0.
Ketajaman Sergio Augero saat mencetak tiga gol melawan Arsenal dinanti hadir kembali saat melawan Chelsea.
Sementara Chelsea baru saja bangkit dari kekalahan menyakitkan saat harus takluk dari Bournemouth 0-4.
