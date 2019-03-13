Daftar Harga Motor Matic Yamaha Maret 2019, Mio Z, All New Soul, hingga Freego
yamaha
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Daftar Harga motor Terbaru Matic Yamaha Maret 2019. Mio Z Rp 15 Jutaan hingga Freego Rp 22 Jutaan
Tipe dan harga
1.Yamaha FREEGO S VERSION ABS
Rp 22.840.000
2. Yamaha FREEGO S VERSION
Rp 20.325.000
3. Yamaha FREEGO
Rp 18.805.000
4. Yamaha MIO S SMART & SOPHISTICATED
Rp 16.360.000
Editor: taryono