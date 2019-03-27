Download Lagu MP3 Lagu Alan Walker, Faded, Alone hingga On My Way

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download MP3 Lagu Alan Walker, Faded, Alone hingga On My Way.

Alan Walker Dj berkebangsaan Norwegia-Inggris merilis lagu baru.

Judulnya On My Way.

Untuk lagu OST game PUBG Mobile, Alan Walker menggadeng Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko.

Selain Lagu On My Way, kamu juga bisa mendownload lagu-lagu hits Alan Walker seperti Faded dan Alone.

Berikut ini lirik lengkap lagu tersebut.

1. Faded

You were the shadow to my light

Did you feel us

Another start

You fade away

Afraid our aim is out of sight

Wanna see us

Alive

Where are you now

Where are you now

Where are you now

Was it all in my fantasy

Where are you now

Were you only imaginary

Where are you now

Atlantis

Under the sea

Under the sea

Where are you now

Another dream

The monsters running wild inside of me

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost

I'm faded

These shallow waters, never met

What I needed

I'm letting go

A deeper dive

Eternal silence of the sea

I'm breathing

Alive

Where are you now

Where are you now

Under the bright

But faded lights

You set my heart on fire

Where are you now

Where are you now

Where are you now

Atlantis

Under the sea

Under the sea

Where are you now

Another dream

The monsters running wild inside of me

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost

I'm faded

2. Alone