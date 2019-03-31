Live Streaming SCTV Konser Shopee Bersama Slank Malam Ini, Banjir Hadiah

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Live Streaming STCV & Indosiar Konser Shopee Bersama Slank, 31 Maret 2019, Jam 19.00 WIB.

Konser Shopee Bersama Slank juga bisa disaksikan via aplikasi Shopee, YouTube, dan Facebook Shopee Indonesia.

Selain Slank, acara juga bakal dimeriahkan tiga penyanyi Cantik; Syahrini, Via Vallen, dan Marion Jola.

Ada juga DJ Yasmin, Iwa K, Andy/Rif.

Acara Konser Shopee Bersama Slank bakal dipandu dua presenter ternama: Andhika Pratama dan Jessica Iskandar.

Dan ini momen yang paling dinanti-nanti: Goyang Shopee dengan Grand Prize Honda Civic Hatchback dan Kuis Shopee dengan total Hadiah 350 Juta, serta Shopee Serba 10.000 Toyota Fortuner hanya 10 Ribu.

