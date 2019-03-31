Live Streaming SCTV Konser Shopee Bersama Slank Malam Ini, Banjir Hadiah
Live Streaming SCTV Konser Shopee Bersama Slank, 31 Maret 2019, Bertabur Hadiah
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Live Streaming STCV & Indosiar Konser Shopee Bersama Slank, 31 Maret 2019, Jam 19.00 WIB.
Live Streaming STCV & Indosiar Konser Shopee Bersama Slank
Live Streaming STCV & Indosiar Konser Shopee Bersama Slank
Konser Shopee Bersama Slank juga bisa disaksikan via aplikasi Shopee, YouTube, dan Facebook Shopee Indonesia.
Selain Slank, acara juga bakal dimeriahkan tiga penyanyi Cantik; Syahrini, Via Vallen, dan Marion Jola.
Ada juga DJ Yasmin, Iwa K, Andy/Rif.
Acara Konser Shopee Bersama Slank bakal dipandu dua presenter ternama: Andhika Pratama dan Jessica Iskandar.
Dan ini momen yang paling dinanti-nanti: Goyang Shopee dengan Grand Prize Honda Civic Hatchback dan Kuis Shopee dengan total Hadiah 350 Juta, serta Shopee Serba 10.000 Toyota Fortuner hanya 10 Ribu.
Promo Shopee Indonesia. Shopee Serba 10 Ribu.
• Promo Shopee Serba 10 Ribu. Ada iPhone X, Toyota Fortuner Cuma Rp 10 Ribu, Caranya Gampang
• Yuk Ikutan Promo Shopee Serba 10 Ribu. Ada iPhone X dan Toyota Fortuner Harganya Cuma Rp 10 Ribu
• Promo Shopee Serba 10 Ribu, iPhone X, Toyota Fortuner Cuma Rp 10 Ribu
• Promo Shopee Maret 2019 - Diskon Besar-besaran Sampai Barang Elektronik Serba Rp 10 Ribu
Bayar 10 Ribu, 100 Persen Uang Kembali.
Konser Shopee Bersama Slank
Live Streaming Konser Shopee Bersama Slank
Promo Shopee Indonesia
news.google.com
-
VIDEO Live Streaming Trans 7 MotoGP Argentina 2019, 31 Maret 2019, Mulai Jam 22.00 WIB
-
Bonus Kuota Internet 360GB Smartfren Cuma dengan Rp 50 Ribu
-
Berhubungan Intim di Pesawat, Pasangan Kekasih Acuhkan Peringatkan Pramugari
-
Download MP3 Lagu Alan Walker, Ada Faded, Alone hingga On My Way
-
Ramalan Zodiak Senin 1 April 2019, Gemini Menggoda, Cancer Dapat Kejutan, Libra Beruntung