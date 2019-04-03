VIDEO Live Streaming Southampton vs Liverpool, Sabtu 6 April 2019, Pukul 02.00 WIB

Laga pekan ke-33 Liga Inggris Southampton vs Liverpool ini digelar di stadion St Mary's.

Saat ini, tuan rumah, Southampton duduk di peringkat 16 klasemen sementara Liga Inggris dengan dengan capian 33 poin.

Sementara tamunya, Liverpool berada di puncak klasemen dengan raihan 79 poin.

Sebelumnya, Southampton mampu meraih poin penuh saat bertandang ke markas Brighton 0-1.

Gol diciptakan oleh pemain gelandang Pierre Hojbjerg pada menit 53.

Sama halnya dengan Southampton, Liverpool pun mampu meraih poin penuh saat menjamu tim kuat Tottenham di Stadion Anfield dengan skor 2-1.

Gol disumbangkan oleh Roberto Firmino menit 16 dan gol bunuh diri pemain lawan Toby Alderweireld menit 90.

Winger Liverpool, Sadio Mane, menyebut timnya harus memenangi semua pertandingan di sisa Liga Inggris 2018-2019 demi keluar sebagai kampiun.

