VIDEO Live Streaming Southampton vs Liverpool, Sabtu 6 April 2019, Pukul 02.00 WIB
Live Streaming Southampton vs Liverpool, Sabtu 6 April 2019, pukul 02.00 WIB.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Live Streaming Southampton vs Liverpool, Sabtu 6 April 2019, pukul 02.00 WIB.
Laga pekan ke-33 Liga Inggris Southampton vs Liverpool ini digelar di stadion St Mary's.
Saat ini, tuan rumah, Southampton duduk di peringkat 16 klasemen sementara Liga Inggris dengan dengan capian 33 poin.
Sementara tamunya, Liverpool berada di puncak klasemen dengan raihan 79 poin.
Live Streaming Southampton vs Liverpool
Sebelumnya, Southampton mampu meraih poin penuh saat bertandang ke markas Brighton 0-1.
Gol diciptakan oleh pemain gelandang Pierre Hojbjerg pada menit 53.
Sama halnya dengan Southampton, Liverpool pun mampu meraih poin penuh saat menjamu tim kuat Tottenham di Stadion Anfield dengan skor 2-1.
Gol disumbangkan oleh Roberto Firmino menit 16 dan gol bunuh diri pemain lawan Toby Alderweireld menit 90.
Winger Liverpool, Sadio Mane, menyebut timnya harus memenangi semua pertandingan di sisa Liga Inggris 2018-2019 demi keluar sebagai kampiun.
Live Streaming Southampton vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Liverpool
Video Live Streaming Liga Inggris
-
VIDEO Live Streaming Liga Inggris Wolverhampton Vs Manchester United Malam Ini Pukul 01.45 WIB
-
Hasil Liga Inggris Arsenal vs Newcastle, Saksikan Live Streaming Pukul 02.00 WIB
-
VIDEO Streaming Liga Inggris Arsenal vs Newscastle, Selasa 2 April 2019 Jam 02.00 WIB
-
VIDEO - Prediksi Pertandingan Liga Inggris Arsenal vs Newcastle Malam Ini
-
Nonton Streaming Liverpool vs Tottenham Sepuasnya dengan Kuota Internet Telkomsel 30GB Hanya 30 Ribu