Download MP3 Lagu Hits John Mayer, New Light, Gravity, hingga Your Body Is a Wonderland

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download MP3 Lagu John Mayer, Ada New Light, Gravity, hingga Your Body Is a Wonderland

Penyanyi John Mayer bakal menggelar konser di Indonesia, 5 April 2019.

Tepatnya di Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang.

John Mayer bakal menyanyikan sejumlah lagu andalan seperti New Light, Gravity, Love on the Weekend, Heartbreak Warfare, Daughters, Waiting on the World to Change hingga Your Body Is a Wonderland.

Berikut ini lirik lagu-lagu tersebut.

1. New Light

Ah ah ah

Ah

I'm the boy in your other phone

Lighting up inside your drawer at home all alone

Pushing 40 in the friend zone

We talk and then you walk away every day

Oh, you don't think twice 'bout me

And maybe you're right to doubt me, but

But if you give me just one night

You're gonna see me in a new light

Yeah, if you give me just one night

To meet you underneath the moonlight

Oh, I want a take two, I want to breakthrough

I wanna know the real thing about you

So I can see you in a new light

Take a ride up to Malibu

I just wanna stay to look at you, look at you

What would it matter if your friends knew?

Who cares what other people say anyway

Oh, we can go far from the end

And make a new world together baby

'Cause if you give me just one night

You're gonna see me in a new light

Yeah, if you give me just one night

To meet you underneath the moonlight

Oh, I want a take two, I want to breakthrough

I wanna know the real thing about you

So I can see you in a new light

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ah ah ah ah ah

Yeah, if you give me just one night

You gonna see me in a new light

Yeah, if you give me just one night

To meet you underneath the moonlight

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this, oh yeah

2. Gravity

Gravity is working against me

And gravity wants to bring me down

Oh, I'll never known what makes this man

With all the love that his heart can stand

Dream of ways to throw it all away

Whoa, gravity is working against me

And gravity wants to bring me down

Oh, twice as much ain't twice as good

And can't sustain like one half could

It's wanting more that's gonna send me to my knees

Oh twice as much ain't twice as good

And can't sustain like one half could

It's wanting more that's gonna send me to my knees

Whoa, gravity, stay the hell away from me

Whoa, gravity has taken better men than me

Now how can that be?

Just keep me where the light is

Just keep me where the light is

Just keep me where the light is

Come on keep me where the light is

Come on keep me where, keep me where the light is

3. Love on the Weekend