Download MP3 Lagu Hits John Mayer, New Light, Gravity, hingga Your Body Is a Wonderland

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download MP3 Lagu John Mayer, Ada New Light, Gravity, hingga Your Body Is a Wonderland
Penyanyi John Mayer bakal menggelar konser di Indonesia, 5 April 2019.
Tepatnya di Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang.
John Mayer bakal menyanyikan sejumlah lagu andalan seperti New Light, Gravity, Love on the Weekend, Heartbreak Warfare, Daughters, Waiting on the World to Change hingga Your Body Is a Wonderland.
Berikut ini lirik lagu-lagu tersebut.
1. New Light
Ah ah ah
Ah
I'm the boy in your other phone
Lighting up inside your drawer at home all alone
Pushing 40 in the friend zone
We talk and then you walk away every day
Oh, you don't think twice 'bout me
And maybe you're right to doubt me, but
But if you give me just one night
You're gonna see me in a new light
Yeah, if you give me just one night
To meet you underneath the moonlight
Oh, I want a take two, I want to breakthrough
I wanna know the real thing about you
So I can see you in a new light
Take a ride up to Malibu
I just wanna stay to look at you, look at you
What would it matter if your friends knew?
Who cares what other people say anyway
Oh, we can go far from the end
And make a new world together baby
'Cause if you give me just one night
You're gonna see me in a new light
Yeah, if you give me just one night
To meet you underneath the moonlight
Oh, I want a take two, I want to breakthrough
I wanna know the real thing about you
So I can see you in a new light
Ay, ay
Ay, ay
Ay, ay
Ay, ay
Ay, ay
Ay, ay
Ay, ay
Ah ah ah ah ah
Yeah, if you give me just one night
You gonna see me in a new light
Yeah, if you give me just one night
To meet you underneath the moonlight
What do I do with all this?
What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you
What do I do with all this?
What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you
What do I do with all this?
What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you
What do I do with all this?
What do I do with all this, oh yeah
2. Gravity
Gravity is working against me
And gravity wants to bring me down
Oh, I'll never known what makes this man
With all the love that his heart can stand
Dream of ways to throw it all away
Whoa, gravity is working against me
And gravity wants to bring me down
Oh, twice as much ain't twice as good
And can't sustain like one half could
It's wanting more that's gonna send me to my knees
Oh twice as much ain't twice as good
And can't sustain like one half could
It's wanting more that's gonna send me to my knees
Whoa, gravity, stay the hell away from me
Whoa, gravity has taken better men than me
Now how can that be?
Just keep me where the light is
Just keep me where the light is
Just keep me where the light is
Come on keep me where the light is
Come on keep me where, keep me where the light is
3. Love on the Weekend