Download MP3 Lagu Terbaru dan Lagu Populer Westlife, My Love hingga I Have A Dream

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download MP3 Lagu Populer Westlife, My Love hingga I Have A Dream.

Westlife, boyband asal Irlandia, bakal menggelar konser di Indonesia 7 Agustus 2019 mendatang.

Konser akan digelar di Convention Exhibition-ICE BSD City.

Boyband yang beranggotakan Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, dan Kian Egan berjanji akan membawakan lagu-lagu populer.

Swear It Again, If I Let You Go, Flying Without Wings, I Have A Dream, Seasons in the Sun, Fool Again, My Love, What Makes a Man, Uptown Girl, Unbreakable, Mandy, dan You Raise Me Up.

Berikut lirik lengkap lagu-lagu tersebut.

1. Swear It Again

I want to know

Who ever told you I was letting go

Of the only joy that I have ever known

Girl, they're lying

Just look around

And all of the people that we used to know

Have just given up, they want to let it go

But we're still trying

So you should know this love we share was never made to die

I'm glad we're on this one way street just you and I just you and I

I'm never gonna say goodbye

'cause I never want to see you cry

I swore to you my love would remain

And I swear it all over again and I

I'm never gonna treat you bad

'Cause I never want to see you sad

I swore to share your joy and your pain

And I swear it all over again

All over again

Some people say

That everything has got its place in time

Even the day must give way to the night

But I'm not buying

'Cause in your eyes

I see a love that burns eternally

And if you see how beautiful you are to me

You'll know I'm not lying

Sure there'll be times we want to say goodbye

But even if we try

There are something's in this life won't be denied

Won't be denied

I'm never gonna say goodbye

'Cause I never want to see you cry

I swore to you my love would remain

And I swear it all over again and I I'm never gonna treat you bad

'Cause I never want to see you sad

I swore to share your joy and your pain

And I swear it all over again

The more I know of you, is the more I know I love you,

And the more that I'm sure I want you forever and ever more

And the more that you love me, the more that I know

Oh that I'm never gonna let you go

Gotta let you know

That I

I'm never gonna say goodbye (I´m never gonna say goodbye)

'Cause I never want to see you cry (I never want to see you cry)

I swore to you my love would remain

And I swear it all over again and I (swear it all over again, and I)

I'm never gonna treat you bad (I never want to treat you bad)

'Cause I never want to see you sad (I never gonna see you sad)

I swore to share your joy and your pain (oh no, oh no)

And I swear it all over again

All over again

All over again

And I swear it all over again

2. If I Let You Go

Day after day

Time passed away

And I just can't get you out of my mind

Nobody knows, I hide it inside

I keep on searching but I just can't find

The courage to show to let you know

I've never felt love like this before

And once again I'm thinking about

Taking the easy way out

But if I let you go I will never know

What my life would be holding you close to me

Will I ever see you smiling back at me ? (oh yeah)

How will I know if I let you go ?

Night after night I hear myself say

Why don't this feeling just fade away

There's no one like you (no one like you)

You speak to my heart (speak to my heart)

It's such a a shame we're worlds apart

I'm too shy to ask, I'm too proud to lose

But sooner or later I gotta choose

And once again I'm thinking about

Taking the easy way out

If I let you go I will never know

What my life would be, holding you close to me

Will I ever see you smiling back at me? (oh yeah)

How will I know if I let you go ?

If I let you go ooooh baby

Ooooooooohhhhh

Once again I'm thinking about

Taking the easy way out