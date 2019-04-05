Download MP3 Lagu Terbaru dan Lagu Populer Westlife, My Love hingga I Have A Dream
Westlife, boyband asal Irlandia, bakal menggelar konser di Indonesia 7 Agustus 2019 mendatang.
Konser akan digelar di Convention Exhibition-ICE BSD City.
Boyband yang beranggotakan Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, dan Kian Egan berjanji akan membawakan lagu-lagu populer.
Swear It Again, If I Let You Go, Flying Without Wings, I Have A Dream, Seasons in the Sun, Fool Again, My Love, What Makes a Man, Uptown Girl, Unbreakable, Mandy, dan You Raise Me Up.
Berikut lirik lengkap lagu-lagu tersebut.
1. Swear It Again
I want to know
Who ever told you I was letting go
Of the only joy that I have ever known
Girl, they're lying
Just look around
And all of the people that we used to know
Have just given up, they want to let it go
But we're still trying
So you should know this love we share was never made to die
I'm glad we're on this one way street just you and I just you and I
I'm never gonna say goodbye
'cause I never want to see you cry
I swore to you my love would remain
And I swear it all over again and I
I'm never gonna treat you bad
'Cause I never want to see you sad
I swore to share your joy and your pain
And I swear it all over again
All over again
Some people say
That everything has got its place in time
Even the day must give way to the night
But I'm not buying
'Cause in your eyes
I see a love that burns eternally
And if you see how beautiful you are to me
You'll know I'm not lying
Sure there'll be times we want to say goodbye
But even if we try
There are something's in this life won't be denied
Won't be denied
I'm never gonna say goodbye
'Cause I never want to see you cry
I swore to you my love would remain
And I swear it all over again and I I'm never gonna treat you bad
'Cause I never want to see you sad
I swore to share your joy and your pain
And I swear it all over again
The more I know of you, is the more I know I love you,
And the more that I'm sure I want you forever and ever more
And the more that you love me, the more that I know
Oh that I'm never gonna let you go
Gotta let you know
That I
I'm never gonna say goodbye (I´m never gonna say goodbye)
'Cause I never want to see you cry (I never want to see you cry)
I swore to you my love would remain
And I swear it all over again and I (swear it all over again, and I)
I'm never gonna treat you bad (I never want to treat you bad)
'Cause I never want to see you sad (I never gonna see you sad)
I swore to share your joy and your pain (oh no, oh no)
And I swear it all over again
All over again
All over again
And I swear it all over again
2. If I Let You Go
Day after day
Time passed away
And I just can't get you out of my mind
Nobody knows, I hide it inside
I keep on searching but I just can't find
The courage to show to let you know
I've never felt love like this before
And once again I'm thinking about
Taking the easy way out
But if I let you go I will never know
What my life would be holding you close to me
Will I ever see you smiling back at me ? (oh yeah)
How will I know if I let you go ?
Night after night I hear myself say
Why don't this feeling just fade away
There's no one like you (no one like you)
You speak to my heart (speak to my heart)
It's such a a shame we're worlds apart
I'm too shy to ask, I'm too proud to lose
But sooner or later I gotta choose
And once again I'm thinking about
Taking the easy way out
If I let you go I will never know
What my life would be, holding you close to me
Will I ever see you smiling back at me? (oh yeah)
How will I know if I let you go ?
If I let you go ooooh baby
Ooooooooohhhhh
Once again I'm thinking about
Taking the easy way out