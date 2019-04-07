Download Lagu MP3 Kill This Love BLACKPINK
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download MP3 Lagu Kill This Love BLACKPINK, Lagi Trending di YouTube.
BLACKPINK akhirnya merilis single berjudul Kill This Love.
Sejak diunggah di YouTube, Kamis 4 April 2019, video klip BLACKPINK telah mendapatkan lebih 84 juta views dan jadi trending.
Berikut lirik lengkap lagu Kill This Love.
Yeah, yeah, yeah
BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA!
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Cheonsa gateun Hi kkeuten akma gateun bye
Maebeon michildeushan High dwien baeteoya haneun Price
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung