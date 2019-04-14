Download Lagu Boy With Luv BTS Feat Halsey, Lagi Trending di YouTube
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Boy With Luv BTS Feat Halsey, Lagi Trending di YouTube.
BTS merilis video klip terbaru via Youtube 12 April 2019
Menariknya, dalam lagu terbaru ini, BTS berkolaborasi dengan musisi dunia, Halsey.
Hingga kini video lagu Boy With Luv BTS Feat Halsey telah ditonton lebih 100 juta kali dan trending no 1 di YouTube.
Lirik Lengkap Lagu Boy With Luv BTS Feat Halsey
Modeun ge gunggeumhae How’s your day
Oh, tell me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)
Mwoga neol haengbokhage haneunji
Oh, text me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)
Your every picture
Nae meorimate dugo sipeo oh bae
Come be my teacher
Ne modeun geol da gareuchyeojwo
Your 1, your 2
Listen my my baby naneun
Jeo haneureul nopi nalgo isseo
(geuttae niga naege jwossdeon du nalgaero)
Ije yeogin neomu nopa
Nan nae nune neol majchugo sipeo
Yeah, you makin’ me a boy with luv
Oh my my my oh my my my
You got me high so fast
Ne jeonbureul hamkkehago sipeo
Oh my my my oh my my my
You got me fly so fast
Ije jogeumeun na algesseo
Love is nothing stronger
Than a boy with luv
Love is nothing stronger
Than a boy with luv