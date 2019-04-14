TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Boy With Luv BTS Feat Halsey, Lagi Trending di YouTube.

BTS merilis video klip terbaru via Youtube 12 April 2019

Menariknya, dalam lagu terbaru ini, BTS berkolaborasi dengan musisi dunia, Halsey.

Hingga kini video lagu Boy With Luv BTS Feat Halsey telah ditonton lebih 100 juta kali dan trending no 1 di YouTube.

Lirik Lengkap Lagu Boy With Luv BTS Feat Halsey

Modeun ge gunggeumhae How’s your day

Oh, tell me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)

Mwoga neol haengbokhage haneunji

Oh, text me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)

Your every picture

Nae meorimate dugo sipeo oh bae

Come be my teacher

Ne modeun geol da gareuchyeojwo

Your 1, your 2

Listen my my baby naneun

Jeo haneureul nopi nalgo isseo

(geuttae niga naege jwossdeon du nalgaero)

Ije yeogin neomu nopa

Nan nae nune neol majchugo sipeo

Yeah, you makin’ me a boy with luv

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me high so fast

Ne jeonbureul hamkkehago sipeo

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me fly so fast

Ije jogeumeun na algesseo

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv