Download Soundtrack Unforgettable, MP3 Lagu Dust in The Wind dan The Water is Wide

Ilustrasi. Download MP3 Lagu Ost Unforgettable, Dust in The Wind dan The Water is Wide.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download soundtrack Unforgettable yang merupakan drama Korea diperankan D.O Exo.

Dua lagu yang menjadi soundtrack Unforgettable adalah Dust in The Wind milik Kansas dan The Water is Wide yang dinyanyikan Karla Bonoff.

Kamu bisa menyanyikan dua lagu soundtrack Unforgettable dengan melihat liriknya.

Berikut, lirik lagu Dust in The Wind.

I close my eyes, only for a moment, and the moment's gone

All my dreams pass before my eyes, a curiosity

Dust in the wind

All they are is dust in the wind

Same old song, just a drop of water in an endless sea

All we do crumbles to the ground though we refuse to see