Download Soundtrack Unforgettable, MP3 Lagu Dust in The Wind dan The Water is Wide
Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download soundtrack Unforgettable yang merupakan drama Korea diperankan D.O Exo.. Dust in The Wind dan The Water is Wide
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download soundtrack Unforgettable yang merupakan drama Korea diperankan D.O Exo.
Dua lagu yang menjadi soundtrack Unforgettable adalah Dust in The Wind milik Kansas dan The Water is Wide yang dinyanyikan Karla Bonoff.
Kamu bisa menyanyikan dua lagu soundtrack Unforgettable dengan melihat liriknya.
Berikut, lirik lagu Dust in The Wind.
I close my eyes, only for a moment, and the moment's gone
All my dreams pass before my eyes, a curiosity
Dust in the wind
All they are is dust in the wind
Same old song, just a drop of water in an endless sea
All we do crumbles to the ground though we refuse to see
