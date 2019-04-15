Download Lagu MP3 ' We Are Lie' dari Ha Jin, Soundtrack Drama Korea Sky Castle

Download Lagu MP3 We Are Lie dari Ha Jin, Soundtrack Drama Korea Sky Castle

Download Lagu MP3 ' We Are Lie' dari Ha Jin, Soundtrack Drama Korea Sky Castle
Soompi via Tribunpekanbaru.com
Download Lagu MP3 ' We Are Lie' dari Ha Jin, Soundtrack Drama Korea Sky Castle 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID- Download Lagu MP3   We Are Lie dari Ha Jin.

Lagu We Are Lie adalah salah satu Soundtrack drama Korea Sky Castle.

We Are Lie dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Dan dinyanyikan oleh Ha Jin.

Ini dia lirik lagu We Are Lie!

We all lie
tell you the truths

sometimes
we laugh and easily lie
Alright it's a it's faker

Sinopsis Drama Korea Sky Castle Episode 1, Senin 15 April 2019 di Trans TV

Shout it out
What you want for the world
Money Honor Beauty
Everything you want
Play with a mask to hide the truth
People cheat each other right

Is this really true
Is this really true
Is this really true
Is this really true

Download Lagu MP3 Lagu Terbaru Alan Walker, BLACKPINK, dan BTS Boy With Luv

Is this really true
Is this really true
We all lie
tell you the truths

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
Download Lagu MP3 We Are Lie
Download Lagu We Are Lie dari Ha Jin
Soundtrack drama Korea Sky Castle
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan