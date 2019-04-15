Download Lagu MP3 ' We Are Lie' dari Ha Jin, Soundtrack Drama Korea Sky Castle
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID- Download Lagu MP3 We Are Lie dari Ha Jin.
Lagu We Are Lie adalah salah satu Soundtrack drama Korea Sky Castle.
We Are Lie dirilis pada tahun 2019.
Dan dinyanyikan oleh Ha Jin.
Ini dia lirik lagu We Are Lie!
We all lie
tell you the truths
sometimes
we laugh and easily lie
Alright it's a it's faker
Shout it out
What you want for the world
Money Honor Beauty
Everything you want
Play with a mask to hide the truth
People cheat each other right
Is this really true
Is this really true
Is this really true
Is this really true
Is this really true
Is this really true
We all lie
tell you the truths