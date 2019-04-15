Download Lagu MP3 ' We Are Lie' dari Ha Jin, Soundtrack Drama Korea Sky Castle 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID- Download Lagu MP3 We Are Lie dari Ha Jin.

Lagu We Are Lie adalah salah satu Soundtrack drama Korea Sky Castle.

We Are Lie dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Dan dinyanyikan oleh Ha Jin.

Ini dia lirik lagu We Are Lie!

We all lie

tell you the truths

sometimes

we laugh and easily lie

Alright it's a it's faker

Shout it out

What you want for the world

Money Honor Beauty

Everything you want

Play with a mask to hide the truth

People cheat each other right

Is this really true

Is this really true

Is this really true

Is this really true

Is this really true

Is this really true

We all lie

tell you the truths