TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Who Do You Love The Chainsmokers Ft 5 Seconds of Summer.

The Chainsmokers merilis video lagu Who Do You Love  Maret 2019.

Kali ini The Chainsmokers berkolaborasi dengan 5 Seconds of Summer.

Sejak diunggah di YouTube 25 Maret 2019 hingga kini video klip lagu Who Do You Love telah ditonton lebih 18 juta kali.

Lirik lagu Who Do You Love dari The Chainsmokers Ft 5 Seconds of Summer.

Yeah

Found cigarettes in your Fendi coat
Even though you don’t even smoke
Always changing your access codes
Yeah I can tell you no one knew

Yeah you’ve been acting so conspicuous
You flip it on me say I think too much
You’re moving different when we’re making love
Baby tell me tell me

Who do you love do you love now
I wanna know the truth
Who do you love do you love now
I know it’s someone new

You ain’t gotta make it easy
Where you been sleeping
This shit is keeping me up at night

Just admit it

Who do you love do you love now
I wanna know
I wanna know who

You keep switching your alibi
Stuttering when you reply
You can’t even look me in the eye
Ooh I can tell I know you’re lyin’

Cause you’ve been acting so conspicuous
You flip it on me say I think too much
You’re moving different when we’re making love
Baby tell me tell me

Who do you love do you love now
I wanna know the truth
Who do you love do you love now
I know it’s someone new

You ain’t gotta make it easy
Where you been sleeping
This shit is keeping me up at night

Just admit it

Who do you love do you love now
I wanna know
I wanna know who

You’ve been acting so conspicuous
You flip it on me say I think too much
Moving different when we’re making love
Baby tell me tell me

Who do you love do you love now
I wanna know the truth
Who do you love do you love now
I know it’s someone new

You ain’t gotta make it easy
Where you been sleeping
This shit is keeping me up at night

Just admit it

Who do you love do you love now
I wanna know
I wanna know who

You ain’t gotta make it easy
Where you been sleeping
This shit is keeping me up at night

Just admit it

Who do you love do you love now
I wanna know
I wanna know who

Cara download lagu MP3 via Spotify

Spotify memberikan pilihan bagi penggunanya untuk berlangganan secara gratis juga berbayar.

Nah, untuk mendapatkan fitur download ini pengguna spotify harus beralih ke premium atau berbayar.

Untuk Premium berikut harga berlangganan
Coba Premium gratis selama 30 hari.
Hanya Rp 49.990/bulan setelahnya.

