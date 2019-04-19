TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Who Do You Love The Chainsmokers Ft 5 Seconds of Summer.

The Chainsmokers merilis video lagu Who Do You Love Maret 2019.

Kali ini The Chainsmokers berkolaborasi dengan 5 Seconds of Summer.

Sejak diunggah di YouTube 25 Maret 2019 hingga kini video klip lagu Who Do You Love telah ditonton lebih 18 juta kali.

Lirik lagu Who Do You Love dari The Chainsmokers Ft 5 Seconds of Summer.

Yeah



Found cigarettes in your Fendi coat

Even though you don’t even smoke

Always changing your access codes

Yeah I can tell you no one knew



Yeah you’ve been acting so conspicuous

You flip it on me say I think too much

You’re moving different when we’re making love

Baby tell me tell me



Who do you love do you love now

I wanna know the truth

Who do you love do you love now

I know it’s someone new



You ain’t gotta make it easy

Where you been sleeping

This shit is keeping me up at night



Just admit it



Who do you love do you love now

I wanna know

I wanna know who



You keep switching your alibi

Stuttering when you reply

You can’t even look me in the eye

Ooh I can tell I know you’re lyin’



Cause you’ve been acting so conspicuous

You flip it on me say I think too much

You’re moving different when we’re making love

Baby tell me tell me



Who do you love do you love now

I wanna know the truth

Who do you love do you love now

I know it’s someone new



You ain’t gotta make it easy

Where you been sleeping

This shit is keeping me up at night



Just admit it



Who do you love do you love now

I wanna know

I wanna know who



You’ve been acting so conspicuous

You flip it on me say I think too much

Moving different when we’re making love

Baby tell me tell me



Who do you love do you love now

I wanna know the truth

Who do you love do you love now

I know it’s someone new



You ain’t gotta make it easy

Where you been sleeping

This shit is keeping me up at night



Just admit it



Who do you love do you love now

I wanna know

I wanna know who



You ain’t gotta make it easy

Where you been sleeping

This shit is keeping me up at night



Just admit it



Who do you love do you love now

I wanna know

I wanna know who

