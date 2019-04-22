Download Lagu Red Velvet Berjudul Power Up, Girl Band Korsel yang Bentar Lagi Konser di Jakarta

Download Lagu Red Velvet Berjudul Power Up yang dirilis pada 6 Agustus 2018 dari album musim panas.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID- Download Lagu Red Velvet Berjudul Power Up

Red Velvet adalah grup musik Korea Selatan.

Girl band ini dibentuk oleh S.M. Entertainment pada tahun 2014.

Kelompok ini memulai karier mereka pada tanggal 1 Agustus 2014.

Power Up merupakan single utama dari album musim panas.

EP atau disebut musim panas berisi tujuh lagu diantaranya lagu Power Up.

Power up dirilis pada 6 Agustus 2018.

Ini dia lirik Power Up!

Download Lagu Red Velvet Really Bad Boy (RBB) MP3, Dilengkapi Lirik Lagu Really Bad Boy (RBB)

Ba-banana ba-ba-banana-nana (4x)

Oh amugeotdo an haenneunde wae

