Download MP3 Lagu Red Velvet Full Album Ice Cream Cake, Gudang Musik Lagu K-Pop Terpopuler 2019

Bagi penggemar girlband K-Pop Red Velvet, berikut cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Red Velvet full album Ice Cream Cake.

Wowkeren.com
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Bagi penggemar girlband K-Pop Red Velvet, berikut cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Red Velvet full album Ice Cream Cake.

Lagu-lagu Red Velvet kerap menjadi lagu terpopuler, bahkan ada yang masih jadi lagu K-Pop terpopuler 2019.

Dibentuk SM Entertainment pada 2014, girlband K-Pop Red Velvet awalnya beranggotakan empat orang, yakni Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, dan Joy.

Kini, Red Velvet memiliki lima personel, yaitu Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, dan Yeri.

Saat merilis single maupun album, banyak lagu Red Velvet menjadi tren.

Sejumlah lagu mereka pun masih jadi lagu K-Pop terpopuler 2019.

Berikut, deretan lagu dalam album Ice Cream Cake, dan cara download MP3 lagu Red Velvet full album Ice Cream Cake.

1. Ice Cream Cake

(Download lagu Ice Cream Cake di sini)

2. Automatic
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
