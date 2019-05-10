Download dan Lirik Lagu I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber.

Penyanyi muda Ed Sheeran merilis single terbaru berjudul I Don't Care, Kamis 9 Mei 2019.

Lagu I Don't Care ini terlahir dari hasil kolaborasi Ed Sheeran dengan Justin Bieber.

Lagu I Don't Care bisa segera didengarkan penggemar Ed Sheeran dan Justin Bieber di YouTube.

Lirik Lagu I Don't

[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]

I'm at a party I don't wanna be at

And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah

Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back

Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes

Can you take my hand?

Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah)

You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?

You make it better like that

[Pre-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

Don't think I fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah)

I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

We at a party we don't wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves

Press your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back

With all these people all around

I'm crippled with anxiety

But I'm told it's where we're s'posed to be

You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind

And you make it better like that

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Don't think we fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm

But now I think that we should stay