Download Lagu A Whole New World Zayn Malik dan Zhavia Ward OST Film Aladdin, Lagi Trending

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu A Whole New World Zayn Malik dan Zhavia Ward OST film Aladdin.

Musisi dunia Zayn Malik menyanyikan lagu A Whole New World soundtrack film live-action Aladdin.

Kali ini, Zayn Malik berkolaborasi dengan Zhavia Ward.

Video klip lagu yang dipopulerkan Peabo Bryson dan Regina Belle ini telah dirilis di YouTube Kamis 9 Mei 2019.

Lirik Lengkap Lagu A Whole New World

"A Whole New World"
(Aladdin's Theme)

Ooh
I can show you the world
Shining, shimmering, splendid
Tell me, princess, now when did
You last let your heart decide?

I can open your eyes
Take you wonder by wonder
Over, sideways and under
On a magic carpet ride

A whole new world
A new fantastic point of view
No one to tell us no
Or where to go
Or say we're only dreaming

A whole new world
A dazzling place I never knew
But now from way up here
It's crystal clear
That now I'm in a whole new world with you

