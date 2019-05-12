Download & Lirik Lagu I Don't Care dari Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Download dan Lirik Lagu I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, Tonton Video Klipnya
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber.
Penyanyi muda Ed Sheeran merilis single terbaru berjudul I Don't Care, Kamis 9 Mei 2019.
Lagu I Don't Care ini terlahir dari hasil kolaborasi Ed Sheeran dengan Justin Bieber.
Lagu I Don't Care bisa segera didengarkan penggemar Ed Sheeran dan Justin Bieber di YouTube.
Lirik Lagu I Don't
[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]
I'm at a party I don't wanna be at
And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah
Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back
Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes
Can you take my hand?
Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah)
You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?
You make it better like that
[Pre-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
Don't think I fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah)
I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm
Who wants to fit in anyway?
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
We at a party we don't wanna be at
Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves
Press your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back
With all these people all around
I'm crippled with anxiety
But I'm told it's where we're s'posed to be
You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind
And you make it better like that
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Don't think we fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah
When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm
But now I think that we should stay