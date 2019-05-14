Lagu Jawa
Download MP3 Lagu Didi Kempot Full Album ‘Legendaris Didi Kempot’ dirilis pada tahun 2017
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID- Download MP3 Lagu Didi Kempot Full Album ‘Legendaris Didi Kempot’.
Album Legendaris Didi Kempot dirilis pada 2017.
Didi Prasetyo atau yang lebih dikenal Didi Kempot adalah seorang penyanyi campursari dari Jawa Tengah.
Didi Kempot merupakan putra dari pelawak terkenal dari kota Solo, Ranto Edi Gudel yang lebih dikenal dengan nama mbah Ranto.
Didi Kempot merupakan adik kandung dari Mamiek Podang, pelawak senior Srimulat.
Yuk, Download lagu Didi Kempot Full Album Legendaris Didi Kempot di bawah ini.
• Download Lagu Didi Kempot Full Album Superhits Campursari, MP3 Gudang Lagu Jawa Terpopuler 2019
1.Didi Kempot- Lelo Ledung
Download lagu Lelo Ledung Klik Disini
2. Didi Kempot- Mawar Biru
