Download & Lirik Lagu A Whole New World Zayn Malik Ft Zhavia Ward OST Film Aladdin

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu A Whole New World Zayn Malik dan Zhavia Ward OST film Aladdin.

Musisi dunia Zayn Malik menyanyikan lagu A Whole New World soundtrack film live-action Aladdin.

Kali ini, Zayn Malik berkolaborasi dengan Zhavia Ward.

Video klip lagu yang dipopulerkan Peabo Bryson dan Regina Belle ini telah dirilis di YouTube Kamis 9 Mei 2019.

Lirik Lengkap Lagu A Whole New World

"A Whole New World"

(Aladdin's Theme)

Ooh

I can show you the world

Shining, shimmering, splendid

Tell me, princess, now when did

You last let your heart decide?

I can open your eyes

Take you wonder by wonder

Over, sideways and under

On a magic carpet ride

A whole new world

A new fantastic point of view

No one to tell us no

Or where to go

Or say we're only dreaming

A whole new world

A dazzling place I never knew

But now from way up here

It's crystal clear

That now I'm in a whole new world with you