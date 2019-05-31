Download Lagu A Whole New World Cover Hanin Dhiya & Andmesh, Lagi Trending di YouTube
Download Lagu A Whole New World Cover Hanin Dhiya & Andmesh, Lagi Trending di YouTube
youtube
Download Lagu A Whole New World Cover Hanin Dhiya & Andmesh, Lagi Trending di YouTube
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu A Whole New World Cover Hanin Dhiya & Andmesh.
Kabar mengembirkan bagi fans Hanin Dhiya & Andmesh.
Kedua penyanyi muda itu berkolaborasi dengan membawakan lagu A Whole New World.
Lagu A Whole New World itu dipopulerkan penyanyi dunia Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle.
Untuk melihat bagaimana penampilan keduanya, langsung saja kunjungi channel YouTube Hanin Dhiya.
Sejak dirilis 29 Mei 2019, video klip lagu Lagu A Whole New World Cover Hanin Dhiya & Andmesh telah ditonton lebih 1 juta kali dan trending di Youtube.
Berikut lirik lagu A Whole New World Cover Hanin Dhiya & Andmesh.
I can show you the world
Shining, shimmering splendid
Tell me, princess, now when did
Tags
Download Lagu A Whole New World Cover Hanin Dhiya
Download Lagu A Whole New World Hanin Dhiya & Andm
Download MP3 Lagu A Whole New World Hanin Dhiya &
Penulis: taryono
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung