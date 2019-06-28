Lagu Korea

Download MP3 Lagu Davichi Berjudul This Love OST Descendants of the Sun

Download MP3 Lagu Davichi Berjudul This Love OST Descendants of the Sun yang dirilis tahun 2016

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Download MP3 lagu Davichi berjudul This love OST Descendants of the Sun.

Lagu This Love dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Lagu yang bergenre pop ini merupakan salah satu soundtrack lagu yang berada dalam drama Korea Descendants of the Sun.

Descendants of the Sun adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan tahun 2016 yang dibintangi Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo dan Kim Ji-won. 

Saat ini Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo saat ini dikabarkan akan bercerai.

Lagu This Love mencapai trending musik K-Pop hingga saat ini.

Davichi adalah duo pop ballad asal Korea Selatan yang dibentuk pada tahun 2008.

Duo ini terdiri dari vokalis Lee Hae-ri dan Kang Min-kyung. 

Berikut lirik lagu This Love

siganeul doedollimyeon
gieokdo jiwojilkka
haebol sudo eopsneun maldeureul
naebaetneun geol ara
neol himdeulge haessgo

