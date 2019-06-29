Download MP3 MC The Max Berjudul Wind Beneath Your Wings OST Descendants of the Sun

Lagu Korea

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Download MP3 MC The Max berjudul Wind Beneath Your Wings yang menjadi OST drama Korea Descendants of the Sun.

Wind Beneath Your Wings merupakan salah satu soundtrack lagu yang ada dalam drama Korea Descendants of the Sun.

Lagu bergenre pop ini dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Wind Beneath Your Wings dinyanyikan oleh MC The Max yang termasuk dalam album Original Television Soundtrack.

MC the MAX adalah band rock Korea. 

Mereka memulai debutnya pada tahun 2000 sebagai band beranggotakan 4 orang dengan nama Moon Child.

Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack drakor Descendants of the Sun dalam part 9.

Berikut lirik lagu Wind Beneath Your Wings

naega jageun barami doeeo
gamanhi geudae dwieseo
jamsi gidaebonda
seuchideut uyeonhi baramedo
geudae nae songireul neukkil su issge

saranghandaneun heunhan mari
piryo isseulkka
imi geudaen naui jeonbuga dwaessneunde

