Download MP3 MC The Max Berjudul Wind Beneath Your Wings OST Descendants of the Sun

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Download MP3 MC The Max berjudul Wind Beneath Your Wings yang menjadi OST drama Korea Descendants of the Sun.

Wind Beneath Your Wings merupakan salah satu soundtrack lagu yang ada dalam drama Korea Descendants of the Sun.

Lagu bergenre pop ini dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Wind Beneath Your Wings dinyanyikan oleh MC The Max yang termasuk dalam album Original Television Soundtrack.

MC the MAX adalah band rock Korea.

Mereka memulai debutnya pada tahun 2000 sebagai band beranggotakan 4 orang dengan nama Moon Child.

Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack drakor Descendants of the Sun dalam part 9.

• Download Lagu MP3 Shawn Mendes Ft Camila Cabello Senorita

• Download MP3 Lagu Soundtrack Descendants of the Sun Full Album, Drakor Song Song Couple

Berikut lirik lagu Wind Beneath Your Wings

naega jageun barami doeeo

gamanhi geudae dwieseo

jamsi gidaebonda

seuchideut uyeonhi baramedo

geudae nae songireul neukkil su issge

saranghandaneun heunhan mari

piryo isseulkka

imi geudaen naui jeonbuga dwaessneunde