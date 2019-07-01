Download Lagu Beautiful People Ed Sheeran feat Khalid
Berikut cara download lagu Beautiful People yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran feat Khalid
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut cara download lagu Beautiful People yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran feat Khalid.
Lagu Beautiful People merupakan single terbaru dari Ed Sheeran.
Pada lagu Beautiful People, Ed Sheeran berkolaborasi dengan penulis lagu Amerika Serikat, Khalid.
Lagu Beautiful People merupakan bagian dari album terbaru Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaboration Project.
Berikut lirik lagu dan cara download lagu Beautiful People.
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid - Beautiful People
[Intro: Ed Sheeran]
We are, we are, we are
[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]
L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer
Sundown and they all come out
Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers
The party's on, so they're headin' downtown ('Round here)
Everybody's lookin' for a come up
And they wanna know what you're about
Me in the middle with the one I'm lovin'
We're just tryna figure everything out
[Pre-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
We don't fit in well 'cause we are just ourselves
I could use some help gettin' out of this conversation, yeah
You look stunning, dear, so don't ask that question here
This is my only fear: that we become
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
Beautiful people
Drop top, designer clothes
Front row at fashion shows
"What d'you do?" and "Who d'you know?"
Inside the world of beautiful people
Champagne and rolled-up notes
Prenups and broken homes
Surrounded, but still alone
Let's leave the party