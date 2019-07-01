Download Lagu Beautiful People Ed Sheeran feat Khalid

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut cara download lagu Beautiful People yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran feat Khalid.

Lagu Beautiful People merupakan single terbaru dari Ed Sheeran.

Pada lagu Beautiful People, Ed Sheeran berkolaborasi dengan penulis lagu Amerika Serikat, Khalid.

Lagu Beautiful People merupakan bagian dari album terbaru Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaboration Project.

Berikut lirik lagu dan cara download lagu Beautiful People.

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid - Beautiful People

[Intro: Ed Sheeran]

We are, we are, we are

[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]

L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer

Sundown and they all come out

Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers

The party's on, so they're headin' downtown ('Round here)

Everybody's lookin' for a come up

And they wanna know what you're about

Me in the middle with the one I'm lovin'

We're just tryna figure everything out

[Pre-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

We don't fit in well 'cause we are just ourselves

I could use some help gettin' out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear, so don't ask that question here

This is my only fear: that we become

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

"What d'you do?" and "Who d'you know?"

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let's leave the party