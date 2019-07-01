Download MP3 Lagu Red Velvet Berjudul Zimzalabim, Lagu Asyik dari Mini Album Terbarunya!

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Download MP3 lagu Red Velvet berjudul Zimzalabim

Red velvet comeback dengan mini album mereka yang bertajuk The ReVe Festival: Day 1.

Mini album yang dirilis pada 19 Juni ini memuat enam lagu dengan title track berjudul Zimzalabim.

Menurut pemantauan Tribunlapung.co.id melalui saluran youtube SMTOWN hingga saat ini masih menduduki trending youtube.

Video yang dirilis pada tanggal 19 Juni 2019 ini mencapai 32 juta penonton.

Di hari perilisan mini album mereka, Red Velvet juga menggelar showcase di Blue Square, Hannam-dong.

Pada kesempatan ini, para member mengenakan salah satu kostum yang mereka pakai di MV Zimzalabim.

