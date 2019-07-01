Ilustrasi. Sinopsis dan Download Film Journey to the Center of the Earth, Bisa Nonton Online atau Streaming.

Film Journey to the Center of the Earth

Simak juga sinopsis Journey to the Center of the Earth dalam artikel ini.

Film Journey to the Center of the Earth sangat cocok untuk temani hari libur bersama keluarga.

Film Journey to the Center of the Earth merupakan film 3-D yang dirilis pada 2008.

Film itu dibintangi sejumlah aktor dan aktris kenamaan.

Di antaranya, Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, dan Anita Briem.

Film berdurasi 92 menit itu dibuat berdasarkan novel dengan nama yang sama karya Jules Verne.

Adapun, pengerjaannya film disutradarai oleh Eric Brevig dan diproduseri oleh Brendan Fraser.

Film Journey to the Center of the Earth dirilis pada 11 July 2008 untuk versi Bioskop 3D dan 2D.

Film ini juga memperkenalkan efek spesial 4D di bioskop-bioskop di Seoul, Korea Selatan.