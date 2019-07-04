Sinopsis dan Download Drama Korea The Secret Life of My Secretary.

Drama Korea

Drakor The Secret Life of My Secretary sedang tayang di Trans TV mulai hari Selasa 2 Juli 2019.

MyDramaList
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak sinopsis dan download drama Korea berjudul The Secret Life of My Secretary.

Bagaimanakah sinopsis drama Korea The Secret Life of My Secretary?

Drama Korea terbaru bertajuk The Secret Life of My Secretary tayang Senin 6 Mei 2019 di channel SBS.

Saat ini drakor The Secret Life of My Secretary sedang tayang di Trans TV mulai hari Selasa 2 Juli 2019.

Drama ini disutrdarai oleh Lee Gwang Young.

Drama Korea ini diperankan oleh Jang So Yeon, Han Ji Sun, Son San, Choi Yoon Ra, Kim Min Sang dan lainnya.

Drama Korea ini menceritakan tentang kisah asmara antara Do Min Ik (Kim Young Kwang) dan sekretarisnya Jung Gal Hee (Jin Ji Joo).

Do Min Ik bekerja sebagai direktur utama untuk tim 1 media mobile bernama T&T.

Do Min Ik sangat cerdas dan berdedikasi dengan pekerjaannya, dan ia memiliki sekretaris bernama Jung Gal Hee.

Do Min Ik sering melakukan hal kekanak-kanakan kepada sekretarisnya, seperti memanggilnya terus-menerus dan menyuruh sekretarisnya melakukan banyak hal.

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
