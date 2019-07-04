Drama Korea

Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary Episode 7 dan 8 Jumat 5 Juli 2019 di Trans TV

Drakor The Secret Life of My Secretary tayang setiap Senin sampai Jumat pukul 18.00 WIB di Trans TV

Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary Episode 7 dan 8 Jumat 5 Juli 2019 di Trans TV
Instagram
Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary Episode 7 dan 8 Jumat 5 Juli 2019 di Trans TV

Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary Episode 7 dan 8 Jumat 5 Juli 2019 di Trans TV

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary episode 7 dan 8 Jumat 5 Juli 2019 di Trans TV

The Secret Life of My Secretary merupakan pengganti untuk drama Korea Strong Woman Do Bong Soon yang sebelumnya tayang di Trans TV.

Drakor The Secret Life of My Secretary tayang setiap Senin sampai Jumat pukul 18.00 WIB di Trans TV.

Selain di Trans TV, cerita The Secret Life of My Secretary juga bisa ditonton melalui live streaming Trans TV.

Berikut tautan atau link live streaming Trans TV drama Korea The Secret Life of My Secretary.

Live Streaming Drama Korea The Secret Life of My Secretary Trans TV

Drama Korea terbaru bertajuk The Secret Life of My Secretary tayang Selasa 2 Juli 2019 di Trans TV.

Drama Korea ini disutrdarai oleh Lee Gwang Young dengan jumlah episode sebanyak 32 dengan durasi masing masin 30 menit.

Film drama Korea ini diperankan oleh Jang So Yeon, Han Ji Sun, Son San, Choi Yoon Ra, Kim Min Sang.

Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary Episode 5 dan 6 Kamis 4 Juli 2019 di Trans TV

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
The Secret Life of My Secretary Episode 7
Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary Episode 8
The Secret Life of My Secretary Jumat 5 Juli 2019
Streaming Drama Korea (Drakor)
Download Drama Korea (Drakor)
Berita Terkait :#Drama Korea
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan