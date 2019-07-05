TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu I Love You 3000 Stephanie Poetri, Gudang Lagu MP3.

Stephanie Poetri pendatang baru di belantika musik Indonesia merilis single perdana yang ditulisnya sendiri.

Anak dari penyanyi senior Indonesia Titi DJ ini merilis lagu berjudul I Love You 3000.

Tak butuh waktu lama, single baru dari Stephanie Poetri pun langsung mendapatkan sambutan luar biasa dari pendengar musik Indonesia.

Terbukti, sejak diunggah di YouTube pada 6 Juni 2019, video musik Lagu I Love You telah ditonton lebih dari 12 juta kali.

Berikut lirik lengkap lagu I Love You 3000 Stephanie Poetri.

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you three thousand

Baby, take a chance

Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

I see you standing there

In your Hulk outerwear

And all I can think

Is where is the ring

Cause I know you wanna ask

Scared the moment will pass

I can see it in your eyes

Just take me by surprise

And all my friends they tell me they see

You planing to get on one knee

But I want it to be out of the blue

So make sure I have no clue

When you ask

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you three thousand

Baby, take a chance

Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

Now we're having dinner

And baby you're my winner

I see the way you smile

You're thinking about the aisle

You reach in your pocket

Emotion unlocking

And before you could ask

I answer too fast

And all my friends they tell me they see

You planing to get on one knee

So now I can't stop thinking about you

I figured out all the clues

So now I ask

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you three thousand

Baby, take a chance

Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

Pa da da da da dam

No spoilers please

Pa da da da da dam

No spoilers please

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you three thousand

Baby, take a chance

Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie, baby

Pa da da da da dam

No spoilers please

Pa da da da da dam

No spoilers please

Pa da da da da dam

No spoiler please

Pa da da da da dam

Cara download lagu MP3 via Spotify

Spotify memberikan pilihan bagi penggunanya untuk berlangganan secara gratis juga berbayar.

Nah, untuk mendapatkan fitur download ini pengguna spotify harus beralih ke premium atau berbayar.