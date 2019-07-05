Download Lagu MP3 Best Part of Me by Ed Sheeran feat Yebba Smith

Ed Sheeran 

Lagu Best Part of Me adalah single terbaru yang diluncurkan Ed Sheeran berkolaborasi dengan penyanyi Yebba Smith.

Lewat akun Instagramnya, Ed Sheeran menyatakan bahwa Yebba adalah artis baru yang menjadi favoritnya.

Lagu Best Part Of Me berada di album Ed Sheeran bertajuk No.6 Collaborations Project.

Lirik Lagu Best Part of Me Ed Sheeran feat Yebba

My lungs are black, my heart is pure
My hands are scarred from nights before
And my hair is thinnin', falling out
Of all the wrong places
I am a little insecure

My eyes are crossed, but they're still blue
I bite my nails and tell the truth
I go from thin to overweight
Oh day to day it fluctuates
My skin is inked, but faded too

But she loves me, she loves me
Why the hell she love me
When she could have anyone else?
Oh you love me, you love me
Why the hell do you love me?
'Cause I don't even love myself

Penulis: Wakos Reza Gautama
Editor: wakos reza gautama
