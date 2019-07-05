Download MP3 Lagu Ed Sheeran Berjudul Photograph
Download MP3 Lagu Ed Sheeran Berjudul Photograph hingga saat ini telah mencapai 800 juta lebih penonton
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Download MP3 lagu Ed Sheeran berjudul Photograph
Photograph adalah lagu yang berada dalam album X.
Album studio kedua oleh Ed Sheeran yang dirilis pada 20 Juni 2014 di Australia dan Selandia Baru.
Photograph dirilis pada tahun 2014 dan telah mendapatkan banyak nominasi diantaranya yaitu BRIT Award untuk best british video, penghargaan Musik iHeartRadio untuk lirik terbaik.
Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube Ed Sheeran pada tanggal 9 Mei 2019.
Menurut pemantauan Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran youtube Ed Sheeran hingga saat ini telah mencapai 800 juta lebih penonton.
Berikut lirik lagu Photograph
Loving can hurt, loving can hurt sometimes
But it's the only thing that I know
When it gets hard, you know it can get hard sometimes
It is the only thing makes us feel alive
We keep this love in a photograph
We made these memories for ourselves
Where our eyes are never closing
Hearts are never broken
And time's forever frozen still
So you can keep me
Inside the pocket of your ripped jeans
Holding me closer 'til our eyes meet
You won't ever be alone, wait for me to come home