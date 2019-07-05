TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Download MP3 lagu Ed Sheeran berjudul Photograph

Photograph adalah lagu yang berada dalam album X.

Album studio kedua oleh Ed Sheeran yang dirilis pada 20 Juni 2014 di Australia dan Selandia Baru.

Photograph dirilis pada tahun 2014 dan telah mendapatkan banyak nominasi diantaranya yaitu BRIT Award untuk best british video, penghargaan Musik iHeartRadio untuk lirik terbaik.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube Ed Sheeran pada tanggal 9 Mei 2019.

Menurut pemantauan Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran youtube Ed Sheeran hingga saat ini telah mencapai 800 juta lebih penonton.

Berikut lirik lagu Photograph

Loving can hurt, loving can hurt sometimes

But it's the only thing that I know

When it gets hard, you know it can get hard sometimes

It is the only thing makes us feel alive

We keep this love in a photograph

We made these memories for ourselves

Where our eyes are never closing

Hearts are never broken

And time's forever frozen still

So you can keep me

Inside the pocket of your ripped jeans

Holding me closer 'til our eyes meet

You won't ever be alone, wait for me to come home