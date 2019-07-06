Download Lagu On My Way Alan Walker, Gudang Lagu MP3
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu On My Way Alan Walker Ft Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko, Gudang Lagu MP3.
Download MP3 Lagu Alan Walker, Faded, Alone hingga On My Way. Lengkap dengan Liriknya.
Alan Walker Dj berkebangsaan Norwegia-Inggris merilis lagu baru.
Judulnya On My Way.
Untuk lagu OST game PUBG Mobile, Alan Walker menggadeng Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko.
Selain Lagu On My Way, kamu juga bisa mendownload lagu-lagu hits Alan Walker seperti Faded dan Alone.
Berikut ini lirik lengkap lagu tersebut.
1. Faded
You were the shadow to my light
Did you feel us
Another start
You fade away
Afraid our aim is out of sight
Wanna see us
Alive
Where are you now
Where are you now
Where are you now
Was it all in my fantasy
Where are you now
Were you only imaginary
Where are you now
Atlantis
Under the sea
Under the sea
Where are you now
Another dream
The monsters running wild inside of me
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost
I'm faded
These shallow waters, never met
What I needed
I'm letting go
A deeper dive
Eternal silence of the sea
I'm breathing
Alive
Where are you now
Where are you now
Under the bright
But faded lights
You set my heart on fire
Where are you now
Where are you now
Where are you now
Atlantis
Under the sea
Under the sea
Where are you now
Another dream
The monsters running wild inside of me
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost
I'm faded