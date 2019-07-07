Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu I Love You 3000 Stephanie Poetri

Chord atau kunci gitar lagu I Love You 3000 dari Stephanie Poetri

[Intro]

   C
Baby, take my hand
    Am
I want you to be my husband
            D
'Cause you're my Iron Man
           Dm
And I love you 3000
   C
Baby, take a chance
           D
'Cause I want this to be something
      G                               E 
Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 1]

     Am7
I see you standing there
            G               D
In your hulk outerwear
      Bm
And all I can think
Em7
Is where is the ring
           Am7
'Cause I know you wanna ask
          D7
Scared the moment will pass
          Gmaj7
I can see it in your eyes
         Gm
Just take me by surprise

[Pre-Chorus]

       Am7                    A7
And all my friends they tell me they see
       Bm7                   Em7
You planning to get on one knee
         Am7             D7
But I want it to be out of the blue
      Bm7
So make sure I have no clues
 E7
When you ask

[Chorus]

Am7
Baby, take my hand
         A7              D7
I want you to be my husband
            Bm7
'Cause you're my Iron Man
         E7
And I love you 3000
  Am7
Baby, take a chance
             C
'Cause I want this to be something
  G                                    Bm
Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 2]

