Lirik Lagu I Love You 3000 Stephanie Poetri, Download MP3 Gudang Lagu

Download dan lirik lagu I Love You 3000" dari Stephanie Poetri, lagu ini film avengers.

Lirik Lagu "I Love You 3000" Stephanie Poetri

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

'Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you 3000

Baby, take a chance

'Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

I see you standing there

In your hulk outerwear

And all I can think

Is where is the ring

'Cause I know you wanna ask

Scared the moment will pass

I can see it in your eyes

Just take me by surprise

And all my friends they tell me they see

You planning to get on one knee

But I want it to be out of the blue

So make sure I have no clues

When you ask

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

'Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you 3000

Baby, take a chance

'Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

Now we're having dinner

And baby you're my winner

I see the way you smile

You're thinking about the aisle

You reach in your pocket

Emotion unlocking

And before you could ask

I answer too fast

And all my friends they tell me they see

You planing to get on one knee

So now I can't stop thinking about you

I figured out all the clues

So now I ask

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

'Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you 3000

Baby, take a chance

'Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

No spoilers please

No spoilers please