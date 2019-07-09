Drama Korea
Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary Episode 15 dan 16 Kamis 11 Juli 2019 di Trans TV
Drakor The Secret Life of My Secretary tayang setiap Senin sampai Jumat pukul 18.00 WIB di Trans TV
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary episode 15 dan 16 Kamis 11 Juli 2019 di Trans TV.
The Secret Life of My Secretary merupakan pengganti untuk drama Korea Strong Woman Do Bong Soon yang sebelumnya tayang di Trans TV.
Selain di Trans TV, cerita The Secret Life of My Secretary juga bisa ditonton melalui live streaming Trans TV.
Berikut tautan atau link live streaming Trans TV drama Korea The Secret Life of My Secretary.
Live Streaming Drama Korea The Secret Life of My Secretary Trans TV
Drama Korea terbaru bertajuk The Secret Life of My Secretary tayang Selasa 2 Juli 2019 di Trans TV.
Drama Korea ini disutrdarai oleh Lee Gwang Young dengan jumlah episode sebanyak 32 dengan durasi masing masin 30 menit.
Film drama Korea ini diperankan oleh Jang So Yeon, Han Ji Sun, Son San, Choi Yoon Ra, Kim Min Sang.
Dalam cerita The Secret Life of My Secretary episode 15, setelah kegagalan untuk bertemu dengan Veronica kini akhirnya mereka dapat bertemu kembali.
The Secret Life of My Secretary Episode 15
The Secret Life of My Secretary 11 Juli 2019
Sinopsis The Secret Life of My Secretary
Drama Korea Trans TV
-
