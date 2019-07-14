Chord Gitar Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, Gudang Lagu Terbaru 2019

Yuk simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Senorita yang dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello dalam lagu terbaru 2019.

youtube
Chord Gitar Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello

Am C F Em G

Am
I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Am
Late in Miami
C
The air was hot from summer rains

Sweat drippin' off me
F
Before I even knew her name, la-la-la
Em G
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah no
Am
Sapphire and moonlight, we danced for hours in the sand
C F
Tequila sunrise, her body fit right in my hands, ooh-la-la-la
Em G
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah

Am
I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am
You know I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Am C
Locked in the hotel, there's just somethings that never change
You say we're just friends
F
But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la
Em G
God knows it's been a long time coming, don't ya let me fall, ooh
Am
Hooked on your lips, undress me
C
Hooked on your tongue
G
Ooh, love your kiss is deadly, don't stop

