TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Barat, Lagu Senorita, Lagu On My Way, Lagu Earth, Gudang Lagu.

Lagu Senorita, Lagu On My Way, Lagu Earth menjadi lagu barat terpopuler 2019.

Lagu Senorita dirilis bulan Juli 2019.

Lagu Senorita dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes ft Camila Cabello.

Sementara Lagu On My Way dinyanyikan Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko.

Adapun Lagu Earth diyanyikan Lil Dicky bersama sejumlah musisi dunia lainnya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes ft Camila Cabello

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

But every touch is ooh la la la

It's true, la la la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for you

Land in Miami

The air was hot from summer rain

Sweat dripping off me

Before I even knew her name, la la la

It felt like ooh la la la

Yeah no

Sapphire moonlight

We danced for hours in the sand

Tequila sunrise

Her body fit right in my hands, la la la

It felt like ooh la la la, yeah

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn't need you

But every touch is ooh la la la

It's true, la la la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave you

But every touch is ooh la la la

It's true, la la la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Locked in the hotel

There's just some things that never change

You say we're just friends

But friends don't know the way you taste, la la la

'Cause you know it's been a long time coming

Don't you let me fall

Ooh, when your lips undress me

Hooked on your tongue

Ooh love, your kiss is deadly

Don't stop

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn't need you

But every touch is ooh la la la

It's true, la la la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh la la la

It's true, la la la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for you

All along I've been coming for you

And I hope it meant something to you

Call my name, I'll be coming for you

Coming for you, coming for you, coming for you

For you (ooh, she loves it when I come)

For you

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for you

Lirik Lagu On My Way Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko

I'm sorry but

Don't wanna talk, I need a moment before I go

It's nothing personal

I draw the blinds

They don't need to see me cry

'Cause even if they understand

They don't understand

So then when I'm finished

I'm all 'bout my business and ready to save the world

I'm taking my misery

Make it my bitch; can't be everyone's favorite girl

So take aim and fire away

I've never been so wide awake

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I'm on my way

The blood moon is on the rise

The fire burning in my eyes

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I'm on my way

Lo siento mucho (Farru), pero me voy (Eh)

Porque a tu lado me di cuenta que nada soy (Eh-ey)

Y me cansé de luchar y de guerrear en vano

De estar en la línea de fuego y de meter la mano

Acepto mis errore', también soy humano

Y tú no ve' que lo hago porque te amo (Pum-pum-pum-pum)

Pero ya (Ya) no tengo más na' que hacer aquí (Aquí)

Me voy, llegó la hora 'e partir (Partir)

De mi propio camino, seguir lejos de ti

So take aim and fire away

I've never been so wide awake

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I'm on my way

The blood moon is on the rise (Is on the rise, na-na)

The fire burning in my eyes (The fire burning in my eyes)

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I'm on my way

I'm on my way

Everybody keep me safe

Everybody keep me safe

Everybody keep me safe

Everybody, everybody on my way

So take aim and fire away

I've never been so wide awake

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I'm on my way

The blood moon is on the rise

The fire burning in my eyes

No, nobody but me can keep me safe

And I'm on my way

Lirik Lagu Earth Lil Dicky

What up, world? It's your boy, just one of the guys down here

Well, I could be more specific

Uh, I'm a human, and I just wanted to, you know

For the sake of all of us earthlings out there

Just wanted to say:

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

Hi, I'm a baboon

I'm like a man, just less advanced and my anus is huge

Hey, I'm a zebra

No one knows what I do, but I look pretty cool

Am I white or black?

I'm a lion cub, and I'm always getting licked (Meow!)

How's it going? I'm a cow (Moo!)

You drink milk from my tits (Moo)

I'm a fat, fucking pig

I'm a common fungus

I'm a disgruntled skunk, shoot you out my butthole

I'm a marijuana plant, I can get you fucked up

And I'm Kanye West

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth

Ba-dum-da-dum-dum, ba-dum-da-di

We are the vultures, feed on the dead

We're just some rhinos, horny as heck

I'm just a giraffe, what's with this neck?

Hippity-hop, I'm a kangaroo

I hop all day, up and down with you

I'm an elephant, I got junk in my trunk

What the fuck? I'm a clam!

I'm a wolf. Howl!

I'm a squirrel, lookin' for my next nut

And I'm a pony, just a freak horse, heh-heh-heh

But, uh, c'mon, get on (Yah)

Giddee-up, let's ride

I'm HPV, don't let me in

I'm a koala and I sleep all the time

So what? It's cute

We love you, India

We love you, Africa

We love the Chinese

We forgive you, Germany

Earth, it is our planet (It's so tiny)

We love the Earth (We love the Earth), it is our home (Home)

We love the Earth, it is our planet (It is our planet)

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth

I'm a man (Hello?)

Can you hear me? (Anyone out there? Hello?)

I've trudged the Earth for so damn long

And still don't know shit (What's going on?)

I hope it's not a simulation (Huh)

Give each other names like Ahmed and Pedro

And, yeah, we like to wear clothes, girls still look beautiful

And it covers up our human dick (Woo), eat a lot of tuna fish

But these days, it's like we don't know how to act

All these shootings, pollution, we under attack on ourselves

Like, let's all just chill (Hey), respect what we built (Hey)

Like look at the internet! It's cracking as hell

Fellas, don't you love to cum when you have sex? (Ayy)

And I heard women orgasms are better than a dick's (Uh)

So what we got this land for? What we gotta stand for?

Love, and we love the Earth (The Earth)

Oh, yeah, baby, I love the Earth

I love this planet

Hey, Russia, we're cool

Hey, Asia, all of you, c'mon

Every one of you from the plains to the Sahara

Let's come together and live

Hum-dum-dum-dae-dum, hum-dum-dum-dae-dum

우-우-우리는 지구를 사랑해요

Amamos la tierra

我们爱地球

C'mon everybody, I know we're not all the same

But we're living on the same Earth (We love you, we love you)

Have you ever been to Earth?

Everyone who is listening has been to Earth, Ariana (We love you, we love you)

We're not making music for aliens here

Are we gonna die?

You know what, Bieber? We might die (We love you, we love you)

I'm not going to lie to you

I mean, there's so many people out here who don't think Global Warming's a real thing

You know? We gotta save this planet

We're being stupid

Unless we get our shit together now

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Taryono)