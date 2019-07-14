TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu barat terbaru: Thing For You by David Guetta feat Martin Solveig.

Cara download lagu barat terbaru Thing For You by David Guetta feat Martin Solveig ada di akhir artikel.

Download lagu barat terbaru Thing For You by David Guetta feat Martin Solveig via Spotify dan Joox.

Lagu Thing For You by David Guetta feat Martin Solveig adalah lagu house music yang enak didengar.

Lagu Thing For You by David Guetta feat Martin Solveig dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan.

Berikut lirik lagu Thing For You by David Guetta feat Martin Solveig

Lirik Lagu Thing For You

[Verse 1: Sasha Sloan]

I always stay when the night is done

You got that kinda thing I should run from

But that's the reason why it's so fun

I always come back

[Pre-Chorus: Sasha Sloan]

Sending all the wrong signals to my brain (Oh)

Sending all the right feeling through my veins

I should go, but I never walk away

Always make the same mistakes

No, I never change

[Chorus: Sasha Sloan]

I got a thing for you

I've got a thing for the things that I shouldn't do

And when I'm next to you

I get those fucked up feelings

I do, 'cause I got a thing for you

I've got a thing for the things that I shouldn't do

And when I'm next to you

I get those fucked up feelings

I do, 'cause I got a–