Download Lagu Barat Terbaru: Senorita, Earth, On My Way
Lagu Senorita, Earth, dan On My Way menjadi lagu Barat terpopuler 2019, Gudang Lagu
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Barat Terbaru: Senorita, Earth, dan On My Way.
Lagu Senorita, Earth, dan On My Way menjadi lagu Barat terpopuler 2019.
Lagu Senorita dirilis bulan Juli 2019.
Lagu Senorita dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes ft Camila Cabello.
Sementara Lagu On My Way dinyanyikan Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko.
Adapun Lagu Earth diyanyikan Lil Dicky bersama sejumlah musisi dunia lainnya.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes ft Camila Cabello
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
But every touch is ooh la la la
It's true, la la la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for you
Land in Miami
The air was hot from summer rain
Sweat dripping off me
Before I even knew her name, la la la
It felt like ooh la la la
Yeah no
Sapphire moonlight
We danced for hours in the sand
Tequila sunrise
Her body fit right in my hands, la la la
It felt like ooh la la la, yeah
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn't need you
But every touch is ooh la la la
It's true, la la la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave you
But every touch is ooh la la la
It's true, la la la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Locked in the hotel
There's just some things that never change
You say we're just friends
But friends don't know the way you taste, la la la
'Cause you know it's been a long time coming
Don't you let me fall
Ooh, when your lips undress me
Hooked on your tongue
Ooh love, your kiss is deadly
Don't stop
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn't need you
But every touch is ooh la la la
It's true, la la la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya
But every touch is ooh la la la
It's true, la la la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for you
All along I've been coming for you
And I hope it meant something to you
Call my name, I'll be coming for you
Coming for you, coming for you, coming for you
For you (ooh, she loves it when I come)
For you
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for you
Lirik Lagu On My Way Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko
I'm sorry but
Don't wanna talk, I need a moment before I go
It's nothing personal
I draw the blinds
They don't need to see me cry
'Cause even if they understand
They don't understand
So then when I'm finished
I'm all 'bout my business and ready to save the world
I'm taking my misery
Make it my bitch; can't be everyone's favorite girl
So take aim and fire away
I've never been so wide awake
No, nobody but me can keep me safe
And I'm on my way
The blood moon is on the rise
The fire burning in my eyes
No, nobody but me can keep me safe
And I'm on my way
Lo siento mucho (Farru), pero me voy (Eh)
Porque a tu lado me di cuenta que nada soy (Eh-ey)
Y me cansé de luchar y de guerrear en vano
De estar en la línea de fuego y de meter la mano
Acepto mis errore', también soy humano
Y tú no ve' que lo hago porque te amo (Pum-pum-pum-pum)
Pero ya (Ya) no tengo más na' que hacer aquí (Aquí)
Me voy, llegó la hora 'e partir (Partir)
De mi propio camino, seguir lejos de ti
So take aim and fire away
I've never been so wide awake
No, nobody but me can keep me safe
And I'm on my way
The blood moon is on the rise (Is on the rise, na-na)
The fire burning in my eyes (The fire burning in my eyes)
No, nobody but me can keep me safe
And I'm on my way
I'm on my way
Everybody keep me safe
Everybody keep me safe
Everybody keep me safe
Everybody, everybody on my way
So take aim and fire away
I've never been so wide awake
No, nobody but me can keep me safe
And I'm on my way
The blood moon is on the rise
The fire burning in my eyes
No, nobody but me can keep me safe
And I'm on my way
Lirik Lagu Earth Lil Dicky
What up, world? It's your boy, just one of the guys down here
Well, I could be more specific
Uh, I'm a human, and I just wanted to, you know
For the sake of all of us earthlings out there
Just wanted to say:
We love the Earth, it is our planet
We love the Earth, it is our home
We love the Earth, it is our planet
We love the Earth, it is our home
Hi, I'm a baboon
I'm like a man, just less advanced and my anus is huge
Hey, I'm a zebra
No one knows what I do, but I look pretty cool
Am I white or black?
I'm a lion cub, and I'm always getting licked (Meow!)
How's it going? I'm a cow (Moo!)
You drink milk from my tits (Moo)
I'm a fat, fucking pig
I'm a common fungus
I'm a disgruntled skunk, shoot you out my butthole
I'm a marijuana plant, I can get you fucked up
And I'm Kanye West
We love the Earth, it is our planet
We love the Earth, it is our home
We love the Earth, it is our planet
We love the Earth, it is our home
We love the Earth
Ba-dum-da-dum-dum, ba-dum-da-di
We are the vultures, feed on the dead
We're just some rhinos, horny as heck
I'm just a giraffe, what's with this neck?
Hippity-hop, I'm a kangaroo
I hop all day, up and down with you
I'm an elephant, I got junk in my trunk
What the fuck? I'm a clam!
I'm a wolf. Howl!
I'm a squirrel, lookin' for my next nut
And I'm a pony, just a freak horse, heh-heh-heh
But, uh, c'mon, get on (Yah)
Giddee-up, let's ride
I'm HPV, don't let me in
I'm a koala and I sleep all the time
So what? It's cute
We love you, India
We love you, Africa
We love the Chinese
We forgive you, Germany
Earth, it is our planet (It's so tiny)
We love the Earth (We love the Earth), it is our home (Home)
We love the Earth, it is our planet (It is our planet)
We love the Earth, it is our home
We love the Earth
I'm a man (Hello?)
Can you hear me? (Anyone out there? Hello?)
I've trudged the Earth for so damn long
And still don't know shit (What's going on?)
I hope it's not a simulation (Huh)
Give each other names like Ahmed and Pedro
And, yeah, we like to wear clothes, girls still look beautiful
And it covers up our human dick (Woo), eat a lot of tuna fish
But these days, it's like we don't know how to act
All these shootings, pollution, we under attack on ourselves
Like, let's all just chill (Hey), respect what we built (Hey)
Like look at the internet! It's cracking as hell
Fellas, don't you love to cum when you have sex? (Ayy)
And I heard women orgasms are better than a dick's (Uh)
So what we got this land for? What we gotta stand for?
Love, and we love the Earth (The Earth)
Oh, yeah, baby, I love the Earth
I love this planet
Hey, Russia, we're cool
Hey, Asia, all of you, c'mon
Every one of you from the plains to the Sahara
Let's come together and live
Hum-dum-dum-dae-dum, hum-dum-dum-dae-dum
우-우-우리는 지구를 사랑해요
Amamos la tierra
我们爱地球
C'mon everybody, I know we're not all the same
But we're living on the same Earth (We love you, we love you)
Have you ever been to Earth?
Everyone who is listening has been to Earth, Ariana (We love you, we love you)
We're not making music for aliens here
Are we gonna die?
You know what, Bieber? We might die (We love you, we love you)
I'm not going to lie to you
I mean, there's so many people out here who don't think Global Warming's a real thing
You know? We gotta save this planet
We're being stupid
Unless we get our shit together now
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Taryono)
-
Download Lagu Barat Terbaru David Guetta feat Martin Solveig 'Thing For You'
-
Download Lagu Senorita MP3 Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, Gudang Lagu Terbaru 2019
-
Download Lagu Barat Populer 2019, Lagu Senorita, Lagu On My Way, Lagu Earth
-
Download Lagu Barat Terbaru: Thing For You by David Guetta feat Martin Solveig
-
Download Lagu Earth Lil Dicky, Gudang Lagu MP3