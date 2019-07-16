Chord Gitar Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, Gudang Lagu Barat Terbaru 2019

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Senorita yang dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello dalam lagu barat terbaru 2019.

Am C F Em G

Am

I love it when you call me señorita

C

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

F

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Em

Ooh, I should be runnin'

G

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Am

Late in Miami

C

The air was hot from summer rains

Sweat drippin' off me

F

Before I even knew her name, la-la-la

Em G

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah no

Am

Sapphire and moonlight, we danced for hours in the sand

C F

Tequila sunrise, her body fit right in my hands, ooh-la-la-la

Em G

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah

Am

I love it when you call me señorita

C

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

F

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Em

Ooh, I should be runnin'

G

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Am

You know I love it when you call me señorita

C

I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya

F

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Em

Ooh, I should be runnin'

G

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Am C

Locked in the hotel, there's just somethings that never change

You say we're just friends

F

But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la

Em G

God knows it's been a long time coming, don't ya let me fall, ooh

Am

Hooked on your lips, undress me

C

Hooked on your tongue

G

Ooh, love your kiss is deadly, don't stop