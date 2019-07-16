Download Lagu Soundtrack Descendants of the Sun MP3 Full Album, Drama Korea Terpopuler

Simak, cara unduh atau download lagu soundtrack Descendants of the Sun MP3 full album.

Youtube
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, cara unduh atau download lagu soundtrack Descendants of the Sun MP3 full album.

Descendants of the Sun adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan tahun 2016.

Drama korea tersebut dibintangi artis papan atas Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, dan Kim Ji-won.

Adapun, drakor Descendants of the Sun tersebut disiarkan perdana di KBS2 sebanyak 16 episode. 

Drama korea tersebut hingga sekarang masih menduduki drama Korea terpopuler.

Dalam drama Korea tersebut, artis papan atas Korea, Song Joong-ki dan Song Hye-kyo, bertemu.

Song Song couple kemudian menikah pada 2017.

Namun belum dua tahun mengarungi bahtera rumah tangga, Song Song couple dikabarkan akan bercerai pada pertengahan tahun 2019.

Berikut, deretan original soundtrack atau OST Descendants of the Sun yang menjadi drama Korea terpopuler, serta cara unduh atau download lagu OST Descendants of the Sun full album.

1 . Davichi – This love

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
