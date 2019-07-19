Download Lagu Barat Terbaru Madeon Berjudul All My Friends, Cocok Untuk Penggemar Pop Dance
Cara Download Lagu Barat Terbaru Madeon Berjudul All My Friends ada di bagian akhir artikel.
Madeon merilis video musik singel terbarunya berjudul All My Friends.
Di dalam lagu All My Friends, anda akan mendengar irama pop dance yang groovy.
Berikut lirik lagu All My Friends by Madeon
Lirik Lagu All My Friends
[chorus]
all my friends are watching, i can hear them talking
all my friends are watching, i can hear them talking
all my friends are watching, i can hear them talking
all my friends are watching, i can hear them talking
[verse 1]
tell me what’s going on
can you take me there?
before the morning comes
can you make me care?
tell me what’s going on
help me fade into flashing lights
yeah, i’ve been working overtime
