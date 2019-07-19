Download Lagu Barat Terbaru Madeon Berjudul All My Friends, Cocok Untuk Penggemar Pop Dance

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Barat Terbaru Madeon Berjudul All My Friends berirama Pop Dance.

Madeon merilis video musik singel terbarunya berjudul All My Friends.

Di dalam lagu All My Friends, anda akan mendengar irama pop dance yang groovy.

Berikut lirik lagu All My Friends by Madeon

Lirik Lagu All My Friends

[chorus]

all my friends are watching, i can hear them talking

all my friends are watching, i can hear them talking

all my friends are watching, i can hear them talking

all my friends are watching, i can hear them talking

[verse 1]

tell me what’s going on

can you take me there?

before the morning comes

can you make me care?

tell me what’s going on

help me fade into flashing lights

yeah, i’ve been working overtime